Search icon

Tech

24th Jul 2025

‘Fantastic’ wireless headphones drop to extremely low price in limited time offer

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

‘Better than some more than double the price, highly recommend.’

Amazon are currently selling pairs of the Soundcore By Anker H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones for just £17.42.

This is after the product dropped in price by 15% as part of a limited time deal.

The Soundcore by Anker brand has become well-known for offering quality headphones at an affordable price.

Couple that with this latest discount, and you have a real bargain.

According to the product description, the H30i Bluetooth headphones boast a “70-hour battery life”, “ultra-lightweight design” and “40mm oversized drivers”.

In regard to the latter, the description adds: “Dive into a pure bass soundscape that brings every song to life, ensuring no beat or note is ever missed with these on-ear headphones.”

For more information on the H30i headphones, visit the product’s page on Amazon.

Users have been leaving five-star reviews for the headphones on the retail giant’s website.

In a review captioned ‘buy them’, one happy customer wrote: “Brilliant. Easy to connect, stays connected, great battery life and good sound. Fantastic value for money.”

Another person wrote on Amazon: “Amazing battery life, I’ve not charged it for three days [and] my phone tells me it’s still at 80%.

“Decent noise cancellation. It’s a small, black, sleek design… The connection range for Bluetooth is about 20m when I tested it, and the sound quality is quite good considering [they were] quite cheap.”

A third said: “Great quality for the price, quick and easy set up. Sound is fantastic, and using the equaliser in the app makes a big difference.

“Better than some more than double the price, highly recommend.”

A fourth summarised: “I’ve had and still own several sets of headphones by this manufacturer, can’t fault any of them.

“Great battery life, brilliant sound and very comfortable to wear for long periods. Superb value for money too.”

You can shop for the deal on the Soundcore By Anker H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones via Amazon.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

Biffy Clyro announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Biffy Clyro announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Lidl launches £20 slushy maker perfect for making frozen margaritas at home

Affiliate

Lidl launches £20 slushy maker perfect for making frozen margaritas at home

By JOE

The viral England t-shirt everybody is buying for the Lionesses final

Affiliate

The viral England t-shirt everybody is buying for the Lionesses final

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Amazon is selling ultra-cheap Kindles in time for your summer holiday

Affiliate

Amazon is selling ultra-cheap Kindles in time for your summer holiday

By Stephen Hurrell

Man dies after being sucked in MRI machine due to his long metal necklace

Death

Man dies after being sucked in MRI machine due to his long metal necklace

By Dan Seddon

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

Affiliate

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

By Stephen Porzio

Insole sales skyrocket after Tinder introduces new height filter

Body

Insole sales skyrocket after Tinder introduces new height filter

By Dan Seddon

Amazon launches incredible Air Pods deal with ‘exclusive’ Prime Day price

Affiliate

Amazon launches incredible Air Pods deal with ‘exclusive’ Prime Day price

By Stephen Hurrell

The best book deals for Kindle on Amazon Prime Day

Affiliate

The best book deals for Kindle on Amazon Prime Day

By Stephen Hurrell

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 56

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 56

By Stephen Porzio

Last video of Ozzy Osbourne shows music legend looking cheerful days before death

Black Sabbath

Last video of Ozzy Osbourne shows music legend looking cheerful days before death

By JOE

Alcohol to be allowed at women’s football matches from next season in new trial

Football

Alcohol to be allowed at women’s football matches from next season in new trial

By Sammi Minion

Psychologist explains why we react so strongly when a celebrity dies

emotional

Psychologist explains why we react so strongly when a celebrity dies

By JOE

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana officially launch new party

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana officially launch new party

By Harry Warner

Teen discovers family hired actor to be his best friend for a decade

Teen discovers family hired actor to be his best friend for a decade

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

DVD

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

By JOE

New app lets women warn each other about men in their city

dating app

New app lets women warn each other about men in their city

By Ava Keady

Manchester United’s new £4,000-a-year season ticket model, that doesn’t even guarantee a seat 

Football

Manchester United’s new £4,000-a-year season ticket model, that doesn’t even guarantee a seat 

By Sammi Minion

Car owner fined after dog pictured ‘driving car’

Cars

Car owner fined after dog pictured ‘driving car’

By JOE

‘Sick and upset’ vegan sends ‘last warning’ letter to neighbour over barbecue

barbecue

‘Sick and upset’ vegan sends ‘last warning’ letter to neighbour over barbecue

By JOE

People are only just discovering why all Greek statues have tiny penises

Funny

People are only just discovering why all Greek statues have tiny penises

By JOE

Load more stories