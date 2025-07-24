‘Fantastic’ wireless headphones drop to extremely low price in limited time offer

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon are currently selling pairs of the Soundcore By Anker H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones for just £17.42.

This is after the product dropped in price by 15% as part of a limited time deal.

The Soundcore by Anker brand has become well-known for offering quality headphones at an affordable price.

Couple that with this latest discount, and you have a real bargain.

According to the product description, the H30i Bluetooth headphones boast a “70-hour battery life”, “ultra-lightweight design” and “40mm oversized drivers”.

In regard to the latter, the description adds: “Dive into a pure bass soundscape that brings every song to life, ensuring no beat or note is ever missed with these on-ear headphones.”

Users have been leaving five-star reviews for the headphones on the retail giant’s website.

In a review captioned ‘buy them’, one happy customer wrote: “Brilliant. Easy to connect, stays connected, great battery life and good sound. Fantastic value for money.”

Another person wrote on Amazon: “Amazing battery life, I’ve not charged it for three days [and] my phone tells me it’s still at 80%.

“Decent noise cancellation. It’s a small, black, sleek design… The connection range for Bluetooth is about 20m when I tested it, and the sound quality is quite good considering [they were] quite cheap.”

A third said: “Great quality for the price, quick and easy set up. Sound is fantastic, and using the equaliser in the app makes a big difference.

“Better than some more than double the price, highly recommend.”

A fourth summarised: “I’ve had and still own several sets of headphones by this manufacturer, can’t fault any of them.

“Great battery life, brilliant sound and very comfortable to wear for long periods. Superb value for money too.”

