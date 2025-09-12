This popular tablet that rivals Apple’s iPad is available for under £150

It’s been discounted by £87 for a limited time

If you’re after a new tablet then you get this Apple iPad rival for less than £150 in a huge offer.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ has been discounted to £122.99 for a limited time on Amazon.

The popular device is usually priced at £209, so you can make a big saving of £87 on the tablet.

The large 11 inch display allows you to get a better look at finer details in whichever film you’re watching or reading, while the 3D sound helps to elevate the music or visuals you’re listening to.

You can divide your screen into three to multiply your productivity, including Sketch, view visuals, and video chat simultaneously, and there’s no need to close them.

The tablet has 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (which can be expanded via microSD) and a camera on both the front and the back.

It has a black graphite finish for a sleek look, and includes a three-year Samsung extended warranty for peace of mind.

And if you’ve got a Samsung phone you can connect it to the tablet to access everything on a larger screen, as well as your laptop, earbuds, or Galaxy Watch instantly.

One reviewer said: “Me and my partner both have Samsung mobile phones and we have set up a profile each on the tablet. It is perfect as we can do most things when we’re at home on a much bigger screen.”

It’s a big price difference when compared to Apple’s 11-inch iPad, which is currently priced at £299.97 on Amazon. However the Apple device has more storage clocking at 128GB.

To shop the limited time deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ head to Amazon here.



