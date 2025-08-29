Search icon

Tech

29th Aug 2025

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

Jonny Yates

Amazon's 'impressive' £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple gets huge discount to £21.

‘It works just like an Apple Watch’

An impressive smart watch that’s been compared to Apple has been given a huge discount for a limited time.

The TRAUSI Smart Watch has been reduced by 82%, with it’s price dropping from £129.99 to just £20.99.

Shoppers can bag the discount from Amazon, with three colours to choose from – black, white and pink.

The timepiece features a range of functions, including Bluetooth calling, message notifications, heart rate/sleep monitoring, fitness tracking and timer capabilities.

Other highlights include an alarm clock, a phone locator, and inactivity reminder features. There’s also 120 workout modes allowing you to track a variety of activities such as walking, running, cycling, and swimming.

Extra functions from the smart watch include music/camera control, weather forecasts, menstrual cycle monitoring, a 1.83-inch HD colour screen, voice control, and a calculator.

It’s become a best-seller on Amazon for its affordability and ease of use, with one shopper saying: “I’m really impressed with this smartwatch. For such an affordable price, it offers so many features that are usually found in more expensive models.

“The screen is bright and clear, the design is sleek and comfortable to wear all day, and it connected easily to my phone.”

The affordable smart watch has been compared to expensive versions.

Customers have been raving about the watch, which has a perfect five star rating from more than 600 reviews.

It’s been tried and tested by shoppers, who have compared the affordable watch to more expensive models from the likes of Apple.

One five star reviewer said: “It looks just like an Apple Watch and works just like it. It can do all what an Apple Watch can do at a cheaper cost.”

Another said they would “absolutely recommend” the watch and “it’s great if you want the Apple Watch look but not the cost of one”.

Others wrote that “the features are the same as if I had an Apple Watch on” and “no need to spend a bunch of money on an Apple Watch when you can get this”.

You can shop the limited time deal on the TRAUSI Smart Watch on Amazon here.

