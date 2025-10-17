Search icon

17th Oct 2025

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Jonny Yates

The device is ‘almost identical’ to the Apple Watch

This affordable smartwatch is being snapped up shoppers as it’s ‘almost identical’ to the Apple Watch.

Usually priced at £129.99, the smartwatch has dropped to £22.99 as part of a limited-time deal on Amazon.

This is just a fraction of the price of the Apple Watch, with the SE (2nd Gen) setting you back £140, and the Series 11 at £399.

Shoppers have been comparing it to the Apple device, with one saying “it is much better than Apple, which runs out of power after two days at most”.

Others said, “in comparison to an Apple Watch they’re almost identical” and it’s “way cheaper than Apple Watch. Great quality and clear”.

The smartwatch has a 1.95″ touch screen, and HD colour display, which can be customised with your preferred watch face.

With 112 sports modes, you can use it during walking, running, cycling, toga, and more. Plus the watch can track your steps, calories, heart rate, and sleep monitoring to help you improve your daily health.

You can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth to receive and make calls, and get messages and notifications from the likes of WhatsApp and Instagram while you’re on-the-go.

Shoppers have praised its price point, and ease of use.

The popular smartwatch has been given an average rating of 4.5 stars from customers who have tried and tested it.

One user who gave it the full five stars said: “Attractive looking watch with a super soft wristband. Very easy to set up and connect to my phone. After a very short time of charging I was able to receive messages and make and receive calls with clear sound.

“Also has feature to check weather, steps, heart beat etc. Great value for money. Looks great and sits really comfy on my wrist.”

Another said: “Really pleased with this watch. Lovely clear display, and many useful features. Easy to use app. Watch is also very good at keeping it’s charge.”

While a third wrote: “Super impressed with this smartwatch – clear call quality, accurate fitness tracking, and great battery life. Stylish, comfortable, and packed with useful features.”

To shop the discounted Smart Watch which is currently priced at £22.99 head to Amazon here.

