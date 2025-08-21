Search icon

21st Aug 2025

The cheapest Google Pixel 10 launch price is just £14 a month

Stephen Hurrell

The cheapest Google Pixel 10 launch price is just £14 a month

Google Pixel 10 pre order have opened

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Google Pixel 10 pre orders have opened and Google’s new flagship phone could cost as little as £14 a month in the best launch day deal.

Mobile provider Three is selling the new Pixel 10 phone for just £14 a month for the handset in the cheapest options on the market.

The deal is available for the 128GB Pixel 10 handset with Three on a 36-month contract. You will have to pay a £20 upfront fee to get the deal and you will get a choice of Lemongrass, Obsidian, Frost and Indigo colours and the phone’s 48MP main camera.

For those who want to bundle the deal with data, Three is offering the Pixel 10 with 150GB data, unlimited calls, and texts for an upfront cost of £20, plus £20.75 per month, on a £15-month Lite airtime plan and £5.75-month device plan. You can get the deal here.

The Pixel 10 also comes with a new Google Tensor G5 processor for faster performance, a higher quality stream and an extended day-long battery life that can be extended to 100 hours on energy saving mode.

The new Pixel 10 Pro and larger Pixel 10 Pro XL offer more upgrades including a 50MP main camera with Pro Res Zoom offering 100x zoom options.

The cheapest Google Pixel 10 Pro XL on the market at launch is with Sky Mobile, which is selling the most powerful and feature-packed model in the range for just £39 a month. The Sky deal is particularly good because it also comes with 100GB of data including, which is a rarity on handset-only contract models.

The Sky deal is for 36 months but you can upgrade your contract after two years as part of the agreement. You can get the deal here.

The Pro models come in slightly different colour schemes. Options include  Moonstone, Obsidian, Porcelain and Jade colours, and the phones come in 512GB and 256GB variations.

The standard Pixel 10 is £799 for the handset only, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL costs from £1,119 – the same price as an iPhone 16 Pro Max. You can see the full Pixel 10 range here.

