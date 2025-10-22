The budget speaker that’s ‘just as good’ as brands five times its price

‘Holds its own against’ Bose, Beats and more

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

This budget speaker has been compared to the likes of JBL, Beats and Bose for its quality – but without the hefty price tag.

The Tribit Stormbox 2 is available to buy at £47.99, which is a big difference when compared to better-known brands.

But does the Bluetooth speaker match them in sound quality? Well, it’s been compared to Bose’s SoundLink, which can cost as much as £249.95.

One reviewer said: “Looking at the reviews online of many similar products, it became clear that I didn’t need to spend anything like as much and still get something just as good.

“The Tribit seems to hold its own against similar products three times the price.”

The portable speaker boasts 34W peak power, 360 degree audio, and 24-hour playback time – which is higher than Bose’s SoundLink’s 20-hour playback time.

The £47.99 Stormbox 2 has been compared to the £249.95 Bose SoundLink.

The reviewer also added that they purchased two of the Tribit Stormbox 2 speakers which “exactly matched the price of a single Beats Pill”.

You can pair two StormBox 2 speakers for a richer, more immersive sound experience, which is perfect for parties whether you’re indoors or outdoors.

Talking about the speaker’s quality shoppers said: “The sound and clarity is great and the stereo setup works really well. I listened to a single speaker first before linking the other, and this showed the improvement in sound when in stereo mode. This is a very cost effective and convenient alternative to having a full stereo setup with proper standalone stereo speakers.”

Other features of the speaker include the ability to listen up to 150 feet away (compared to Bose’s 30 feet connectivity), and its waterproof technology so you can listen no matter the weather.

To shop the Tribit StormBox 2 speaker head to Amazon here.

And if you want an even cheaper model from Tribit, then you can get the StormBox Mini+, which is priced at £12.99.

This model has a slightly lower 12W, 360 degree surround sound, but is a popular choice if you’re looking for good quality on a tighter budget.