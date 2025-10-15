Search icon

15th Oct 2025

The £20 gadget worth £160 that makes your sluggish iPhone feel brand new again

Jonny Yates

The £20 gadget worth £160 that makes your sluggish iPhone feel brand new again

‘Handy for keeping my iPhone charged on the go’

If your iPhone has become sluggish and worn out then this gadget that might be able to give it a much needed power boost.

With newer iPhone models launched by Apple, your version might be feeling old and tired.

Well, this £19.99 power bank accessory which is worth £159.99 is helping keep user’s phones running throughout the day.

Typically power banks are bulky and you need to carry them round, but this lightweight one sticks discreetly to the back of your phone, so you won’t even know it’s there.

It’s been tried and tested by thousands of customers, who have given it an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.

One shopper said: “Excellent piece of kit, well worth the money. Very easy to carry in your pocket for charging on the go.”

Shoppers have said the power bank is ‘convenient’ and ‘super handy’.

Another wrote: “The power bank has been super handy for keeping my iPhone charged on the go. It snaps right onto the back of my phone and stays put – no cables, no fuss. It’s slim, lightweight, and perfect for tossing in a bag or even a pocket.”

“Charging isn’t as fast as a cable, but it gives me a solid extra charge and works great for everyday use,” they added.

While a third said: “This power bank is an amazing, very light, slim, very fast charging and so convenient for travelling or just using any time during the day.

“The magnetic attachment is strong and aligns perfectly with my iPhone making wireless charging effortless.”

It has a 5,000mAh capacity, which is more than one whole iPhone can store, so it can keep your phone powered all day.

It’s been designed to be compatible with MagSafe so it instantly snaps onto your phone, keep it firmly attached even when you’re on the move.

No wires are required either, so you won’t need any cables hanging out of the bottom.

Once the power bank needs recharging, it supports USB-C so you can power up again quickly at home ready to use it again while on-the-go.

To shop the portable power bank head to Amazon here.

