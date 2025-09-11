Search icon

11th Sep 2025

JOE’s favourite headphones have price slashed by nearly 40% in limited time deal

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

‘These should be double the price for the quality.’

Amazon is selling Soundcore by Anker Space One Active Noise Cancelling Headphones at 39% off in a limited time deal.

Now available to purchase for $56.36, the earphones come from the Soundcore by Anker brand, which has become well-known for offering personal audio devices at an affordable price.

In terms of the Space One headphones specifcally, they are said to reduce noise by up to 98%.

“Adaptive noise cancelling detects external sounds and sound leakage, auto-calibrating to deliver optimal noise reduction, even if a tight seal isn’t formed around your ears,” the product description states.

This is so that users can experience “seamless music enjoyment” in loud environments, such as a “clamorous train” or a “crowded cafe”.

The product description also adds: “Embark on blissful journeys with 40 hours of playtime in ANC [Active Noise Cancelling] mode or 55 hours of continuous music in standard mode.”

For more on the product, visit its page on Amazon right here.

Happy customers have been leaving five-star reviews for the Space One headphones on the retail giant’s website.

One person raved:

“Bought these as a gift for my son. They arrived well packaged in a sturdy box, with the headphones securely cushioned and neatly packed. Straight out of the box, they had a sleek, modern look and felt lightweight but well made.

“Excellent noise cancelling – really blocks out background chatter and hum. I even managed to knock the door and stand behind him for a minute before he noticed!

“Very comfortable even after long listening sessions. Clear, balanced sound with good bass.”

A second customer wrote on Amazon: “I’m blown away by how good these are: they’re very comfortable, easy to control, have good noise cancelling, pair seamlessly, great battery life, and an accompanying app that’s actually worth using!

“These should be double the price for the quality.”

A third said: “Get on board with the soundcore secret. They are a brand you’ll be recommending to you friends within days.

“I have lots of their products, the quality is amazing. The value for money is second to none too.

“Can’t recommend the brand and this product anymore highly. And no I don’t work for them hahaha.”

You can shop for the limited time offer on the Soundcore by Anker Space One Active Noise Cancelling Headphones on Amazon’s website here.

