26th Sep 2025

Smartwatch with ‘impressive’ features that rivals Apple drops to £20

Jonny Yates

‘Quality is amazing’

Shoppers are raving about this smartwatch that rivals Apple for its price and battery life.

The Apple Watch is a popular choice, especially for those with an iPhone, but the battery life can often lack when compared to other models.

Customers are switching to an affordable smartwatch on Amazon that has been discounted to just £19.84.

It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and is capable of tracking a variety of different sports and health metrics, this includes heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep state levels.

For those who want to track their fitness the watch has more than 112 sports modes, and is waterproof so you don’t need to worry about the watch being damaged by sweat or rain.

Plus you can customise your smart device, with 200 different watch faces that come pre-installed on the device. As a smart watch, it can also display notifications like texts, while also taking calls directly from the device without needing to get your phone out.

Customers have said the smartwatch has ‘impressive’ battery life.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the affordable smartwatch have given it an average rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon.

One customer raved in their review: “Absolutely love this smartwatch! The 1.39″ HD touch screen is bright and clear, and the design looks so stylish. The Bluetooth calling and dialling function works perfectly, making it so convenient to answer calls on the go.

“I’m really impressed with the 112+ sports modes and fitness tracking features – it helps me stay active and track my workouts accurately. The fast charging is a big plus, and the battery lasts well. Works smoothly with both Android and iOS.”

Another echoed this, writing: “This is an excellent smartwatch for anyone looking for reliable fitness tracking and everyday smart features without spending a fortune. It does everything I need and looks sleek on the wrist.setup was quick and easy to sync with my phone.”

While a third said: “Quality is amazing. The battery life is impressive. Its easily lasts several days on a single charge. Plus, it pairs effortlessly with my phone, and the apps run smoothly.”

Others said it’s ideal “if you want a feature-packed option without breaking the bank” and they “couldn’t be happier with it”.

To shop the discounted smartwatch, which is priced at £19.84 head to Amazon here.

