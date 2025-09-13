Noise blocking earphones designed specifically for sleeping get big discount

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The deal is for a limited time only, however, so you’d better act quickly.

Amazon is currently selling Soundcore by Anker A20 Sleep earbuds at 18% off.

On offer now for £100.43 as part of a limited time deal, the product comes from Soundcore by Anker, a brand that is a favourite of JOE’s and has become well-known for offering personal audio devices at an affordable price.

What makes the A20 Sleep earbuds different is that they have been designed with users’ sleep in mind.

According to the product description, the earphones boast an “exclusive four-point noise masking system”.

This includes twin-seal ear tips to reduce noise, smart volume control that automatically adjusts the audio level, and drivers that produce noise-masking sounds.

The earphones are also said to be ideal for “side sleepers” thanks to their reported “air wing and 3D ergonomic design wrapped in an ultra-soft material”.

This means that even when users are sleeping on their side, they can enjoy “pressureless comfort”.

The product description also reads: “A customisable sound library lets you compose a symphony conducive to restful sleep.

“Sleep A20 uses a MEMS [micro-electro-mechanical systems] sensor and real-time clock to track your movements, sleep positions, and duration.

“With precise sleep quality analytics and a new sleep score, you can make informed adjustments for optimal rest.”

For more product information, visit the earphones page on Amazon here.

You can also read several five-star reviews posted on the retail giant’s website for the earbuds below.

One person said: “I have been using these for a while now and find them a godsend. I am a light sleeper and am one of those people who need a very dark room and quiet to sleep.

“I bought these initially for when I return to my parents to try to reduce sleep disturbances (people getting up in [the] night, etc) and now I am using them to help reduce external noise (traffic, etc, when windows are open in hot weather).

“They work well. They are easy to use, fit comfortably, and as [a] side sleeper, I can wear [them] most of the night without too much difficulty.

“The app, in my opinion, is good… You can start with music or Audible, and when the buds sense you have fallen asleep, it switches to the background noise in the Soundcore app that you have selected.”

A second wrote on Amazon: “Soundcore Sleep A20 – I must say, it’s completely transformed my sleep routine.

“As someone who has struggled with falling asleep due to an overactive mind, these sleep headphones have been a game-changer.

“The sound quality is impressive for something designed specifically for sleep. It features soothing white noise and relaxing soundscapes, which help drown out background noise and promote a calming atmosphere.

“The bass is subtle, which is ideal since you don’t want anything too overwhelming while trying to fall asleep. The sound isn’t too loud or too soft – it’s just right for creating a peaceful environment to drift off.”

A third summed up: “These cancel out the sound of snoring!

“They’re flat, so they’re comfy to sleep on my side in. They didn’t fall out. They don’t hurt, even though they go into your ear canal, due to the soft silicone ear tips.

“They come with a variety of spare covers of different sizes, including XS, so this may be the first ever earbuds that actually fit.”

To shop for the deal on the Soundcore by Anker A20 Sleep earbuds, visit Amazon’s website here.