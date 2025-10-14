Shoppers ditch Apple and Samsung for ‘excellent’ earbuds that are less than £20

‘Excellent value at fraction of price’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are ditching Apple and Samsung for these affordable earbuds that are ‘just as good’ as expensive models.

Usually priced at £29.99, shoppers can bag the earbuds at £19.99 for a limited time on Amazon.

They’re available in five different colours, including rose gold, blue, white, and black/white, but the all-black version are the cheapest at £19.99.

The bluetooth earphones boast 6D stereo sound, deep bass, noise isolation, and can be used for 8 hours after a single full charge or 48 hours playtime with its charging case.

While its LED battery display design means you can clearly see the charge level of each in-ear headphone, and the case.

They’re perfect for workouts from jogging to gym or yoga, thanks to its ergonomic soft, flexible and secure-fit earhooks so they won’t fall out.

Plus the earbuds have a waterproof design which protects them from sweat and rain during intense workouts or daily use.

Shoppers have described them as ‘better than the expensive ones I’ve had before’.

The popular earbuds have been tried and tested by thousands of customers and have racked up an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon.

A number of shoppers have compared them to pricier models from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

One said in their five-star review: “Better than the expensive ones I had before… I have tried Apple AirPods etc but find these excellent.”

Another wrote: “I’ve had Apple AirPods before and I can honestly say these are better.”

While a third said: “Sound quality is just as good [as Apple], the addition of the ear clip means they don’t fall out. Excellent value at a fraction of the Apple equivalent.”

Another customer added: “I can’t compare them with Apple or Samsung, but I don’t have to, I could buy a new set every month for two years before even getting close to those overpriced products.”

To shop the popular earbuds, which have been given a 33% discount head to Amazon here.