Search icon

Tech

14th Oct 2025

Shoppers ditch Apple and Samsung for ‘excellent’ earbuds that are less than £20

Jonny Yates

Shoppers ditch Apple and Samsung for 'excellent' earbuds less than £20

‘Excellent value at fraction of price’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are ditching Apple and Samsung for these affordable earbuds that are ‘just as good’ as expensive models.

Usually priced at £29.99, shoppers can bag the earbuds at £19.99 for a limited time on Amazon.

They’re available in five different colours, including rose gold, blue, white, and black/white, but the all-black version are the cheapest at £19.99.

The bluetooth earphones boast 6D stereo sound, deep bass, noise isolation, and can be used for 8 hours after a single full charge or 48 hours playtime with its charging case.

While its LED battery display design means you can clearly see the charge level of each in-ear headphone, and the case.

They’re perfect for workouts from jogging to gym or yoga, thanks to its ergonomic soft, flexible and secure-fit earhooks so they won’t fall out.

Plus the earbuds have a waterproof design which protects them from sweat and rain during intense workouts or daily use.

Shoppers have described them as ‘better than the expensive ones I’ve had before’.

The popular earbuds have been tried and tested by thousands of customers and have racked up an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon.

A number of shoppers have compared them to pricier models from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

One said in their five-star review: “Better than the expensive ones I had before… I have tried Apple AirPods etc but find these excellent.”

Another wrote: “I’ve had Apple AirPods before and I can honestly say these are better.”

While a third said: “Sound quality is just as good [as Apple], the addition of the ear clip means they don’t fall out. Excellent value at a fraction of the Apple equivalent.”

Another customer added: “I can’t compare them with Apple or Samsung, but I don’t have to, I could buy a new set every month for two years before even getting close to those overpriced products.”

To shop the popular earbuds, which have been given a 33% discount head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Excellent’ at-home workout bench that has people ditching the gym gets huge discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ at-home workout bench that has people ditching the gym gets huge discount

By Jonny Yates

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

Affiliate

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

By Jonny Yates

Heat your house for just £1 per hour with ‘perfect’ gadget for winter

Affiliate

Heat your house for just £1 per hour with ‘perfect’ gadget for winter

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Headphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 90%’ get price slashed in half

Affiliate

Headphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 90%’ get price slashed in half

By Stephen Porzio

Samsung smartwatch that rivals Apple slashed by 41% in Amazon deal

Affiliate

Samsung smartwatch that rivals Apple slashed by 41% in Amazon deal

By Jonny Yates

‘Excellent’ earphones ‘much better than AirPods’ get huge 55% discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ earphones ‘much better than AirPods’ get huge 55% discount

By Jonny Yates

Amazon slashes price of Echo Dot to its lowest price in months

Affiliate

Amazon slashes price of Echo Dot to its lowest price in months

By Jonny Yates

Amazon’s ‘impressive’ tablet is more than 50% off at its cheapest price ever

Affiliate

Amazon’s ‘impressive’ tablet is more than 50% off at its cheapest price ever

By Jonny Yates

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

Economy

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

By Charlie Herbert

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

Lifestyle

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

By Harry Warner

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

News

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

By Harry Warner

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

Entertainment

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

By Harry Warner

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

love story

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

By Ava Keady

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

Australia

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

Donald Trump

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

big john

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

By Charlie Herbert

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

By Nina McLaughlin

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

NATO

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

By Harry Warner

Scientists reveal the maximum age humans can live to

Health

Scientists reveal the maximum age humans can live to

By JOE

David Coote pleads guilty to making indecent image of a child

David Coote pleads guilty to making indecent image of a child

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories