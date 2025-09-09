Search icon

09th Sep 2025

Samsung watch that rivals Apple for runners gets limited discount

Jonny Yates

Samsung watch that rivals Apple for runners gets limited discount

It’s a ‘fraction of the price’ of the Apple Watch

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

An impressive Samsung watch that’s perfect for runners has been given a huge discount for a limited time

The popular Samsung Galaxy Fit3 has been discounted by 17% for a limited on Amazon.

This takes the price of the tech favourite to £49 in a limited time deal on the website, and is much cheaper when compared to the likes of Fitbit and Apple.

The Samsung watch – which is available in grey, pink, and silver – features a large face that displays handy data such as date, time, step count, and heart rate.

It has up to 13 days of battery life from a single charge, and the smart watch can reach 65% charge in just 30 minutes.

The Samsung device can track more than 100 workouts including running, cycling, and walking and provides value insights into sleep patterns, oxygen levels and more.

Plus, you can stay connected as the watch can receive instant notifications, you can check your messages, and control your music during your workout.

The Samsung watch is a popular choice for workouts.

Shoppers are raving about the smart watch, with plenty of comparisons to more expensive models from Apple and Fitbit.

It has an average rating of 4.3 stars from thousands of customers who have tried and tested the product.

In one five star review, one shopper wrote: “I wanted something to count the steps, heart beat, SPO2 (blood oxygen %), monitor sleep and do the usual things like telling the time, date etc. This watch does all that and so much more, and in my opinion is an amazing amount of tech for the money.”

Another said: “Great watch with all the functions and more at a fraction of the price of a Fitbit or an Apple Watch.”

While a third said: “For a fraction of the price of any equivalent Fitbit or Apple Watch, this Fit3 can do everything and more.”

They also noted that features including the clock face, WhatsApp notifications, alarms, and weather “set it apart” from rival models.

Others said it’s “very lightweight” and has “amazingly clear, bright display”, and the “battery life compared to Apple Watch is exceptional and at a fraction of the cost”.

To shop the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 smart watch with a limited time discount head to Amazon here.

Affiliate,Amazon,Apple,Samsung,Smartwatch

