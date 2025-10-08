Samsung smartwatch that rivals Apple slashed by 41% in Amazon deal

‘Can do everything and more at a fraction of the price’

A Samsung smartwatch that’s ‘exceptional’ compared to the Apple Watch has been given a big discount.

It’s the Samsung Galaxy Fit3, which is 41% off as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Usually priced at £59, you can bag the Samsung watch for just £34.90 for a limited time on Amazon.

The Samsung watch – which is available in grey, pink, and silver – features a large face that displays handy data such as date, time, step count, and heart rate.

It has up to 13 days of battery life from a single charge, and the smart watch can reach 65% charge in just 30 minutes.

The Samsung device can track more than 100 workouts including running, cycling, and walking and provides value insights into sleep patterns, oxygen levels and more.

Plus, you can stay connected as the watch can receive instant notifications, you can check your messages, and control your music during your workout.

Shoppers say the smartwatch ‘can do everything and more’ when compared to Fitbit and Apple.

Shoppers have praised the smart watch, with plenty of comparisons to more expensive models from the likes of Apple and Fitbit.

It has an average rating of 4.4 stars from thousands of customers who have tried and tested the product.

One shopper said in their five star review: “I wanted something to count the steps, heart beat, SPO2 (blood oxygen %), monitor sleep and do the usual things like telling the time, date etc. This watch does all that and so much more, and in my opinion is an amazing amount of tech for the money.”

Another said: “Great watch with all the functions and more at a fraction of the price of a Fitbit or an Apple Watch.”

While a third said: “For a fraction of the price of any equivalent Fitbit or Apple Watch, this Fit3 can do everything and more.”

They also noted that features including the clock face, WhatsApp notifications, alarms, and weather “set it apart” from rival models.

Others said it’s “very lightweight” and has “amazingly clear, bright display”, and the “battery life compared to Apple Watch is exceptional and at a fraction of the cost”.

The discount is available to Prime members as part of Amazon’s latest sale. If you’re a Prime member then you can access thousands of deals across the site between 7-8 October.

To shop the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 smart watch with a 41% discount head to Amazon here.