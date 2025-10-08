Search icon

Tech

08th Oct 2025

Samsung smartwatch that rivals Apple slashed by 41% in Amazon deal

Jonny Yates

Samsung smartwatch that rivals Apple slashed by 41% in Amazon deal

‘Can do everything and more at a fraction of the price’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A Samsung smartwatch that’s ‘exceptional’ compared to the Apple Watch has been given a big discount.

It’s the Samsung Galaxy Fit3, which is 41% off as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Usually priced at £59, you can bag the Samsung watch for just £34.90 for a limited time on Amazon.

The Samsung watch – which is available in grey, pink, and silver – features a large face that displays handy data such as date, time, step count, and heart rate.

It has up to 13 days of battery life from a single charge, and the smart watch can reach 65% charge in just 30 minutes.

The Samsung device can track more than 100 workouts including running, cycling, and walking and provides value insights into sleep patterns, oxygen levels and more.

Plus, you can stay connected as the watch can receive instant notifications, you can check your messages, and control your music during your workout.

Shoppers say the smartwatch ‘can do everything and more’ when compared to Fitbit and Apple.

Shoppers have praised the smart watch, with plenty of comparisons to more expensive models from the likes of Apple and Fitbit.

It has an average rating of 4.4 stars from thousands of customers who have tried and tested the product.

One shopper said in their five star review: “I wanted something to count the steps, heart beat, SPO2 (blood oxygen %), monitor sleep and do the usual things like telling the time, date etc. This watch does all that and so much more, and in my opinion is an amazing amount of tech for the money.”

Another said: “Great watch with all the functions and more at a fraction of the price of a Fitbit or an Apple Watch.”

While a third said: “For a fraction of the price of any equivalent Fitbit or Apple Watch, this Fit3 can do everything and more.”

They also noted that features including the clock face, WhatsApp notifications, alarms, and weather “set it apart” from rival models.

Others said it’s “very lightweight” and has “amazingly clear, bright display”, and the “battery life compared to Apple Watch is exceptional and at a fraction of the cost”.

The discount is available to Prime members as part of Amazon’s latest sale. If you’re a Prime member then you can access thousands of deals across the site between 7-8 October.

To shop the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 smart watch with a 41% discount head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon,Samsung,Samsung Galaxy

RELATED ARTICLES

Shoppers praise gadget that’s a ‘saviour’ for migraine sufferers

Affiliate

Shoppers praise gadget that’s a ‘saviour’ for migraine sufferers

By Jonny Yates

Man United are in ‘advanced talks’ with a new investor, Saudi Arabian sports chief claims

Amazon

Man United are in ‘advanced talks’ with a new investor, Saudi Arabian sports chief claims

By Sammi Minion

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

Affiliate

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

‘Excellent’ earphones ‘much better than AirPods’ get huge 55% discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ earphones ‘much better than AirPods’ get huge 55% discount

By Jonny Yates

Amazon slashes price of Echo Dot to its lowest price in months

Affiliate

Amazon slashes price of Echo Dot to its lowest price in months

By Jonny Yates

Amazon’s ‘impressive’ tablet is more than 50% off at its cheapest price ever

Affiliate

Amazon’s ‘impressive’ tablet is more than 50% off at its cheapest price ever

By Jonny Yates

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

Amazon slashes price of Fire TV Stick – and it’s cheaper than Black Friday

Affiliate

Amazon slashes price of Fire TV Stick – and it’s cheaper than Black Friday

By Jonny Yates

Amazon drops the price of ‘impressive’ Kindle to its lowest in months

Affiliate

Amazon drops the price of ‘impressive’ Kindle to its lowest in months

By Jonny Yates

Gen Z workers are using work trips as a way to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle

Gen Z

Gen Z workers are using work trips as a way to ‘upgrade’ their lifestyle

By JOE

Denmark bans social media for children under 15

Denmark

Denmark bans social media for children under 15

By Harry Warner

Nigel Farage rakes in more than £1.1 million through ‘second jobs’ since general election

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage rakes in more than £1.1 million through ‘second jobs’ since general election

By Ryan Jarrett

PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

Football

PL club who were in League 1 just 14 years ago have a more ‘valuable squad’ than Man Utd

By Sammi Minion

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

By Nina McLaughlin

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

Diego Simeone

Roy Keane picks the one manager he believes would come in and sort Man Utd

By SportsJOE

MORE FROM JOE

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

sensitive

Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

By JOE

Trump says ‘first steps’ of peace deal agreed as Israel prepares for release of Hamas hostages

ceasefire

Trump says ‘first steps’ of peace deal agreed as Israel prepares for release of Hamas hostages

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

By Stephen Porzio

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

Burger

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

By Ava Keady

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

Streaming

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

Netflix

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories