04th Sep 2025

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

Jonny Yates

This is a huge discount

A popular Google smart watch has been discounted by £110 in a limited time deal.

Amazon has dropped the price of the Google Pixel Watch 3, which typically retails at £349, but has been reduced to £239 on the website here.

This edition of the watch is designed for performance, with a bigger, bright screen of 10% more display, and advanced fitness from Fitbit.

It is also designed with Google AI, which gives owners personalised recommendations on their running goals and times.

Other features of the smart watch include the ability to create warm-ups and cool-downs based on the wearer’s activity goals. And access to your saved workouts so you can beat your PRs.

Available in three colours, matte black, polished silver, and champagne gold, the watch has 24 hours of battery life when used in ‘always-on display’ or up to 36 hours in ‘battery saver’ mode.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is a popular choice.

If you want a cheaper, non-branded smart watch then you can get this ‘impressive’ one for just £20.99.

The TRAUSI Smart Watch has been compared to the Apple Watch but without the hefty price tag.

But if you want to secure the discounted Google Pixel Watch 3, then you can find out what customers who have tried and tested it have to say.

The smart watch has an average rating of 4.6 stars from shoppers on Amazon, with one customer saying it “never lets me down”.

Another said: “I’m really happy with this watch. It links nicely with my Pixel phone and earbuds.

“It’s a nice size, especially for a man with a smaller wrist like myself. It has loads of features, is waterproof, and is pretty easy to operate.”

While a third wrote: “I just love the bubble display of the pixel watches. A very functional watch with two days of battery.

“Loving it so far, plus six months free Fitbit premium. Handy to track my new year’s fitness frenzy.”

However in a more mixed review, somebody noted that the “strap is tricky to fix but once in place is secure”.

To shop the Google Pixel Watch 3 which has been discounted by £110 for a limited time head to Amazon here.


