31st Jul 2025

‘Fantastic’ noise cancelling sport earphones drop in price by 30%

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

They are on offer for a limited time only.

Amazon is currently selling pairs of the Soundcore by Anker Sport X20 noise cancelling earphones for 30% off as part of a limited time deal.

On offer now for £63.28, the earphones are noteworthy for coming equipped with adjustable ear hooks which can be “extended and rotated for a comfortable and secure fit”.

This is so that users can customise their position to fit their ears “perfectly”.

On top of this, the earphones are said to boast “powerful noise cancelling” and an “everything-proof design”.

“Sport X20 workout earbuds deliver powerful noise cancelling, turning loud gyms into peaceful areas,” the product description states.

“Block out distracting sounds from clanging weights to loud grunts. Manual adjustment and adaptive ANC keep you focused on your fitness goals.

“The sport earbuds’ unique cavity design and soundcore exclusive SweatGuard technology create a submarine-inspired seal that protects the internal components against damage from water, sweat, and dust.”

For more information on the Sport X20 earphones, visit the product’s page on Amazon.

Users have been leaving five-star reviews for the earphones on the retail giant’s website.

“I’ve been hunting for a pair of good quality noise cancelling earbuds for ages, that actually stay put. I did some research and finally came upon these,” one happy customer said.

“Really good quality and they’ve never fallen out of my ears, even when sprinting. They’re also silly comfortable.”

Another wrote on Amazon: “I’ve been using the Sport X20 by Anker for a few days now, and they are now my go-to earbuds for every workout.

“First off, the fit is excellent – secure without being uncomfortable, and they stay in place no matter how intense the session. Whether I’m running, lifting, or stretching, I never have to adjust them.

“The sound quality is impressive for the price point – clear mids, punchy bass, and a generally well-balanced profile that works great across playlists and podcasts.

“The Soundcore app adds another level of control, allowing you to fine-tune the EQ, customise touch controls, and even run fit tests.”

A third said: “Great product. Easy to set up and good sound quality, and noise cancelling. Good value for money. These have buttons rather than touch control, which I prefer, because you don’t run the risk of accidentally pressing them.

“Fast Bluetooth, and so far, the battery life has lasted several days of regular use. Easy to fit to the ear.”

A fourth summarised: “I think these are fantastic and the best product for the price point.

“I’ve started running and needed something comfortable and functional, and these are well designed, have a good battery life, and the Soundcore app is easy to use.

“I’m a big fan of the brand, and their customer service is excellent if you do need to reach out.”

You can shop for the deal on the Soundcore By Anker Sport X20 earphones via Amazon.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

