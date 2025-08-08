Search icon

08th Aug 2025

‘Excellent’ noise cancelling headphones drop in price by nearly 50%

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

They are on offer for less than £25 as part of a limited time deal.

Amazon is currently selling Rebocico Noise Cancelling Headphones at 47% off as part of a limited time offer.

Available to purchase for just £22.69, the headphones claim to “effectively reduce more than 90% of the noise” around their users.

“Bluetooth headphones with cushioned ear pads can cover the whole ear to block out most external noise, quickly creating a quiet environment,” the product description reads.

“Combining active and passive noise reduction, the Bluetooth headphones can significantly cancel out the low and mid-frequency noises of aviation, car engines, commutes and other annoying background noises.”

As well as this, the headphones are said to boast “100 hours of playtime and fast charging”.

The description adds: “Rebocico Bluetooth headphones could get at least 100 hours in between charges, with no need to worry about a sudden power outage.

“You can charge the wireless headphones via the Type-C port for 10 minutes, and enjoy 10 hours in ANC off mode.”

For more information on the product, check out its page on Amazon here.

Users have been leaving five-star reviews for the noise cancelling headphones on the retail giant’s site.

One person raved: “I don’t normally leave reviews, but these were [so] fantastic for the price (I purchased on an offer), it was worthy of me leaving one.

“I was looking for a non-expensive pair of wireless headphones for my daily walk, and these have exceeded my expectations.

“With so many to choose from, I wanted affordability, comfort, and good sound, and these did not disappoint.”

A second wrote on Amazon: “Bought these a year ago as a second pair to well well-known brand. Have to say, well surprised at how good they are.

“Super light, Bluetooth’s excellent, comes with [a] cable also to plug in. Noise cancelling is very good for the price. Battery life on Bluetooth [is] amazing.

“Would def buy again. Super comfortable.”

In a review titled “ANC [Active Noise Cancellation] really effective,” a third said: “These were on offer, so I gave them a go. Never used ANC before. Excellent.

“I walk the dog along a city commuter route. Traffic noise was moved to the background and [the] audiobook was very clear.”

You can shop for the deal on the Rebocico Noise Cancelling Headphones right here.

