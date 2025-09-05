Search icon

Tech

05th Sep 2025

Beloved noise cancelling earphones have price slashed by nearly 45%

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon are currently selling Sony WF-C700N wireless Bluetooth noise cancelling earbuds at 44% off.

Available to purchase for £56.37, the earphones are said to have a small and lightweight ergonomic design so that users can have “all-day comfort”.

The product description on Amazon also states that they boast noise cancelling technology and long-lasting battery life.

“Switch off from your surroundings and tune you into the music with digital noise cancellation,” the description reads.

“Stay immersed in your listening experience with Ambient Sound Mode that keeps you in control of what you hear, without having to remove your headphones.

“Designed for everyday use, enjoy 15-hour power with Noise Cancelling ON (or 20 hours with it OFF), quick charging, IPX4 water resistance, and smart features for your convenience.”

For more information about the Sony earbuds, visit Amazon’s website here.

Meanwhile, to read a sample of some five-star reviews of the earphones left by happy customers on the retail giant’s website, scroll below.

One person wrote: “Very pleased with these. Good quality. Battery life of the earphones themselves and the charging case lasts a long time. More than most other earphones I’ve owned before.

“The noise cancelling is good too, as [is] the ambient noise option… They are pretty comfortable to wear.”

A second posted to Amazon: “Good sound quality and noise cancelling. Also, very comfortable wearing them. Bought this [at a] discounted price.”

A third summed-up: “Comfortable, great audio, decent ANC [Active Noise Cancelling].”

To shop for the deal on the Sony WF-C700N wireless Bluetooth noise cancelling earbuds, visit Amazon’s site.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray for one of the best thriller shows of the decade gets huge cut in price

Affiliate

Blu-ray for one of the best thriller shows of the decade gets huge cut in price

By Stephen Porzio

Laufey announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Laufey announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

‘Game changing’ robot vacuum loved by shoppers gets limited time discount

Affiliate

‘Game changing’ robot vacuum loved by shoppers gets limited time discount

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

Affiliate

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

By Jonny Yates

Amazon launches ‘one-off’ sale dropping the price of Apple, Ninja and Nintendo

Affiliate

Amazon launches ‘one-off’ sale dropping the price of Apple, Ninja and Nintendo

By Stephen Hurrell

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

Affiliate

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

By Jonny Yates

JOE’s favourite earphones have price slashed by 50% in limited time deal

Affiliate

JOE’s favourite earphones have price slashed by 50% in limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

The Ninja device that’s actually better than an air fryer

Affiliate

The Ninja device that’s actually better than an air fryer

By Stephen Hurrell

Fans rave about XL Ninja air fryer dupe that’s almost half price in rare deal

Affiliate

Fans rave about XL Ninja air fryer dupe that’s almost half price in rare deal

By Stephen Hurrell

Luis Suarez learns punishment after spitting scandal

Football

Luis Suarez learns punishment after spitting scandal

By Sammi Minion

Pamela Anderson addresses ‘PR relationship’ rumours about her and Liam Neeson

celebrity

Pamela Anderson addresses ‘PR relationship’ rumours about her and Liam Neeson

By Sammi Minion

Update issued on Luis Enrique after he was rushed to hospital following cycling accident

Football

Update issued on Luis Enrique after he was rushed to hospital following cycling accident

By Sammi Minion

British-born teen gamer to become Catholic Church’s first millennial saint

Pope

British-born teen gamer to become Catholic Church’s first millennial saint

By JOE

Mum of jailed Brit in Dubai reveals the cause of her arrest

Dubai

Mum of jailed Brit in Dubai reveals the cause of her arrest

By JOE

Perrie Edwards announces she’s pregnant with rainbow baby

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards announces she’s pregnant with rainbow baby

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Viktor Gyokeres ‘summoned to court as a witness for trial in Sweden’

Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres ‘summoned to court as a witness for trial in Sweden’

By Sammi Minion

Surfer killed in horrific shark attack was loving father and husband

Australia

Surfer killed in horrific shark attack was loving father and husband

By Nina McLaughlin

Fundraiser for Brit jailed for life in Dubai removed after ‘violation’

Dubai

Fundraiser for Brit jailed for life in Dubai removed after ‘violation’

By Sammi Minion

Influencer Baddie Winkle dies weeks after her 97th birthday

Baddie Winkle

Influencer Baddie Winkle dies weeks after her 97th birthday

By Nina McLaughlin

Spurs relegated and The Rock becoming president: List of things more likely than Andorra beating England

England

Spurs relegated and The Rock becoming president: List of things more likely than Andorra beating England

By JOE

Donald Trump asks supporters for donations to ‘help him get to heaven’

Heaven

Donald Trump asks supporters for donations to ‘help him get to heaven’

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories