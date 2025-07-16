Search icon

16th Jul 2025

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

Stephen Porzio

‘Highly recommend to anyone looking for an affordable, high-quality projector.’

Amazon has slashed the price of an “amazing, affordable” projector that can turn your “living room into a mini cinema” by 25%.

As part of a limited time deal, the Putbecy Mini Projector – which was designed so that its users could create a “home cinema” – is on offer for just £51.24.

The portable, Wi-Fi 6 smart projector is said to be able to connect with other electronic devices through the use of wires or without.

The product description adds: “The movie projector provides a 40-200 inch projection screen with an optimal projection distance of 5.51 feet.

“Supporting 4K and 1080P, the automatic horizontal keystone correction function provides you [with] the best screen position.”

“The projector base comes with a rotating stand that allows the projector to point in a variety of directions, including from wall to ceiling.”

The description concludes: “You can use it for home theatre, parties, work and more.”

Users have been leaving five-star reviews for the projector on the retail giant’s site, with many praising it for its high quality at an affordable price.

One happy customer said: “After over one week of use, I’m genuinely blown away by this mini projector! From the moment I powered it on, the seamless autofocus kicked in instantly – crystal-clear visuals within seconds. No fiddling or manual adjustments needed. It just works.

“The 4K support and 1080P resolution deliver sharp, vibrant picture quality even on a 200” screen. Whether I’m watching movies, gaming, or doing presentations, the clarity is consistently top-notch.

“The auto keystone correction is another game-changer. It corrects the image angle automatically, which is super helpful for quick setups in any room.

“What really sets this apart is the WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. Streaming from my phone or laptop is lightning-fast and smooth, with zero lag. I’ve also connected my Bluetooth speaker without a hitch, and the audio-video sync is spot on.

“It’s incredibly portable, lightweight, and looks sleek. I’ve taken it to friends’ houses, used it in the backyard for movie nights, and even brought it along while travelling. It’s like having a cinema in your bag.

“If you’re looking for a powerful, easy-to-use projector that delivers way beyond its size, this is it. Highly recommend!”

Another wrote on Amazon: “This mini projector blew me away! It’s compact but delivers amazing quality, supports 4K and full 1080p, and the image is bright and clear even in a semi-lit room.

“Setup was a breeze with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth. I connected my phone and laptop in seconds. The auto keystone correction saved me so much time adjusting the angle.

“I projected a 200” screen for movie night, and it felt like a cinema at home! Perfect for home theatre, gaming, or presentations.

“It saves me buying a TV for my son’s bedroom. Value for money. Highly recommend!”

A third said: “Excellent projector! Perfect for home theatre nights! This projector turned my living room into a mini cinema! The 200” screen capability is incredible, and the auto keystone feature makes adjusting the image so simple.

Works great with my laptop and smartphone. Highly recommend to anyone looking for an affordable, high-quality projector.”

A fourth summed up: “This is a little projector that packs a punch… Once set up, I was absolutely blown away by the image quality! We have enjoyed a number of films in the comfort of our own home now, thanks to this mini projector!

“So save yourself a fortune in cinema tickets and invest your cash in one of these! You could even pair with a set of speakers and bring the whole cinema experience to your own living room! 10/10, I would recommend this projector. Very happy customer!”

