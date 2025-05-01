Save yourself an Italy trip by making your own home pizzas with on sale table top oven

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

It’s on offer for a very affordable price in a limited time deal.

Looking to make and eat Italian-style pizzas from the comfort of your home? Well, Amazon has the perfect limited time deal for you.

The online retail giant is currently selling the Artesà Table Top Pizza Oven for just £35.87, having fallen in price by 14%.

Inspired by authentic Italian pizza ovens, Amazon’s product description says that the portable cooking device makes gourmet pizza making “easy”.

“Impress your guests with the perfect starter or enjoy homemade pizzas with your family,” the retailer’s website states.

“Crisp up two mini pizzas or garlic bread slices in just 15 minutes, with adjustable burners for heat control.”

And as we enjoy this current warm spell of weather, it’s worth noting that the mini pizza oven uses gel fuel and needs no gas or electricity.

According to Amazon, this means it can be used indoors or outdoors.

“This mini pizza kit works just like a rustic, old-fashioned pizza oven, but on a smaller scale,” the retailer adds.

“Its metal base conducts heat from the burners, while the terracotta lid traps it – baking your mini pizzas, individual flat breads and garlic bread slices to perfection.”

For more on the product’s specifications, visit its page on Amazon right here.

You can read a sample of some of the rave reviews about the pizza oven from customers on the retailer’s website below.

One person said: “I bought this as a gift for friends and they were really thrilled! Brilliant product and lots of fun for everyone! Love it! Want one myself.”

Another on Amazon wrote: “Really perfect to carry on trips, camping etc. Kids will just love making their pizzas on this. Looks really cool and easy to transport. Really delighted with this.”

A third added: “Took seconds to put together. It makes pizzas the size of cookies you can buy in supermarket bakeries – about five inches.

“I’ve only made margaritas so far, but they have gone down a treat!”

You can shop for the deal on the Artesà Table Top Pizza Oven via Amazon.