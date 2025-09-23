Hugely popular headphones with ‘multi-sensory bass’ have price slashed by 43%

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

It’s proving to be a popular deal.

Amazon is currently selling Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones at 43% off, with their price having fallen to £83.34.

Made by the popular audio equipment manufacturer Skullcandy, the headphones are Bluetooth and wireless and are said to boast “patented multi-sensory crusher bass technology”.

“Crusher Bass is the closest thing to experiencing the show live,” the product description on Amazon states.

“Featuring two full-range 40mm audio drivers plus additional dual bass drivers, your music and movies will come alive with a sound experience you can actually feel.”

The headphones are also said to have a battery life of 40 hours, while a quick 10-minute charge should provide users with four hours of listening.

One happy customer captioned their write-up: “Best headphones I’ve ever owned!”

They then added: “I rarely leave a review, but this one deserves it. Excellent product, very slick design and easy to use.

“The best thing about it is the bass boost slider. The headphones lightly vibrate due to the true bass tones that come through. Do not hesitate to buy, or you will regret it.”

A second raved:

“These are the absolute best headphones I’ve ever experienced. I say experience, because that’s what you get. “I’ve been on a journey buying so many headphones, trying to find the biggest bass to suit me, and this is it. Crystal clear sound, great battery life and a nice but not overwhelming selection of features. “It has a bass slider on the earpiece, which turns up the bass and vibration. Even with the vibration going, the headphones were still comfortable to wear, and I had no ear pain or headache whilst they were on. “I honestly felt as though the music was drilling through to my soul! Worth every single penny, and I’ll never buy anything other than this brand again for my musical needs. So incredibly pleased and happy!”

A third posted to Amazon: “Yes I have heard stories, yes, I have read the review,s etc. But nothing prepared me for what I have unboxed.

“It’s like having your own night club wrapped around your head, without the annoying people bumping into you when you’re just trying to chill and go with the flow.

“I already ordered a second pair for my brother and [I’m] thinking of buying another one just in case.”

You can shop for the deal on the Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones on Amazon here.