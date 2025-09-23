Search icon

Tech

23rd Sep 2025

Hugely popular headphones with ‘multi-sensory bass’ have price slashed by 43%

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon is currently selling Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones at 43% off, with their price having fallen to £83.34.

Made by the popular audio equipment manufacturer Skullcandy, the headphones are Bluetooth and wireless and are said to boast “patented multi-sensory crusher bass technology”.

“Crusher Bass is the closest thing to experiencing the show live,” the product description on Amazon states.

“Featuring two full-range 40mm audio drivers plus additional dual bass drivers, your music and movies will come alive with a sound experience you can actually feel.”

The headphones are also said to have a battery life of 40 hours, while a quick 10-minute charge should provide users with four hours of listening.

For more about the product, visit its page on Amazon right here.

You can also check out some five-star reviews posted on the retail giant’s website about the headphones below.

One happy customer captioned their write-up: “Best headphones I’ve ever owned!”

They then added: “I rarely leave a review, but this one deserves it. Excellent product, very slick design and easy to use.

“The best thing about it is the bass boost slider. The headphones lightly vibrate due to the true bass tones that come through. Do not hesitate to buy, or you will regret it.”

A second raved:

“These are the absolute best headphones I’ve ever experienced. I say experience, because that’s what you get.

“I’ve been on a journey buying so many headphones, trying to find the biggest bass to suit me, and this is it. Crystal clear sound, great battery life and a nice but not overwhelming selection of features.

“It has a bass slider on the earpiece, which turns up the bass and vibration. Even with the vibration going, the headphones were still comfortable to wear, and I had no ear pain or headache whilst they were on.

“I honestly felt as though the music was drilling through to my soul! Worth every single penny, and I’ll never buy anything other than this brand again for my musical needs. So incredibly pleased and happy!”

A third posted to Amazon: “Yes I have heard stories, yes, I have read the review,s etc. But nothing prepared me for what I have unboxed.

“It’s like having your own night club wrapped around your head, without the annoying people bumping into you when you’re just trying to chill and go with the flow.

“I already ordered a second pair for my brother and [I’m] thinking of buying another one just in case.”

You can shop for the deal on the Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones on Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

How to get Iron Maiden tickets including presale for Knebworth Park

Affiliate

How to get Iron Maiden tickets including presale for Knebworth Park

By Jonny Yates

Raye ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Raye ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Woman shares ‘life saver’ hack that stops your windscreen freezing overnight

Affiliate

Woman shares ‘life saver’ hack that stops your windscreen freezing overnight

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Amazon’s ‘excellent’ Android tablet given huge 50% discount in limited-time deal

Affiliate

Amazon’s ‘excellent’ Android tablet given huge 50% discount in limited-time deal

By Jonny Yates

Noise blocking earphones designed specifically for sleeping get big discount

Affiliate

Noise blocking earphones designed specifically for sleeping get big discount

By Stephen Porzio

This popular tablet that rivals Apple’s iPad is available for under £150

Affiliate

This popular tablet that rivals Apple’s iPad is available for under £150

By Jonny Yates

JOE’s favourite headphones have price slashed by nearly 40% in limited time deal

Affiliate

JOE’s favourite headphones have price slashed by nearly 40% in limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

Samsung watch that rivals Apple for runners gets limited discount

Affiliate

Samsung watch that rivals Apple for runners gets limited discount

By Jonny Yates

Apple cuts iPhone 16 prices to lowest ever as iPhone 17 countdown begins

Apple cuts iPhone 16 prices to lowest ever as iPhone 17 countdown begins

By Stephen Hurrell

Donald Trump attacks Sadiq Khan and says London wants to adopt Sharia law

Donald Trump

Donald Trump attacks Sadiq Khan and says London wants to adopt Sharia law

By Harry Warner

Charlie Sheen once took so much cocaine the Mexican cartel had to cut him off

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen once took so much cocaine the Mexican cartel had to cut him off

By Ava Keady

NFL star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45

News

NFL star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45

By Harry Warner

Putin is preparing for war with NATO, experts warn

NATO

Putin is preparing for war with NATO, experts warn

By Nina McLaughlin

Lamine Yamal has spoken out for the first time since losing the Ballon d’Or to Ousmane Dembele

Ballon d'Or

Lamine Yamal has spoken out for the first time since losing the Ballon d’Or to Ousmane Dembele

By Sammi Minion

Secret Service ‘dismantles imminent threat’ before Trump speech in New York

America

Secret Service ‘dismantles imminent threat’ before Trump speech in New York

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Elon Musk’s father accused of child sexual abuse

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s father accused of child sexual abuse

By Harry Warner

‘I founded a women-only community – the secret to peace is no men’

Lifestyle

‘I founded a women-only community – the secret to peace is no men’

By JOE

Train passengers baffled to find crab sat on its own seat heading to the seaside

Train passengers baffled to find crab sat on its own seat heading to the seaside

By JOE

Cricket legend Dickie Bird has died

News

Cricket legend Dickie Bird has died

By Sammi Minion

This Oodie dupe helps ‘cut heating bills’ and it’s a fraction of the price

Affiliate

This Oodie dupe helps ‘cut heating bills’ and it’s a fraction of the price

By Jonny Yates

Arsenal star confirmed to be out for two months with injury

Football

Arsenal star confirmed to be out for two months with injury

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories