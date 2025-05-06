Groundbreaking new fan can keep you cool while you sleep with ‘air blanket’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Never get too hot in bed again

A new bladeless fan that can be kept on at night and provide a ‘cool air blanket’ could be the answer to your summer sleep issues.

SharkNinja is the company behind Shark vacuum cleaners and Ninja air fryers, which are widely regarded as some of the best on the market. It has now turned its hand to bladeless fans and the company has set its sights on Dyson’s brilliant bladeless range of cooling devices.

The Shark Turboblade fan looks a bit different from the Dyson’s oval design. Instead it comes on a flexible, column and can blast cool air up to 20m across 360 degrees. It is also cheaper than its rival at £250 compared to the £270 price of the Dyson bladeless tower.

Shark says the new fan has a special function that can help you sleep on hot nights. The fan has ten settings and one of them is a ‘sleep’ setting that sends out a cooling blanket of air to cover you when the temperature rises at night, helping you to sleep in hot weather.

Shark says it is the most powerful bladeless fan on the market and can even replicate natural wind in Natural Breeze Mode. The fan can be adjusted to send air in multiple directions and at different speeds – reaching distances of over 20 metres on top settings.



“We heard the everyday challenges consumers had with existing tower fans, such as noise and aesthetic, and knew immediately we had to deliver a better solution,” said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer at SharkNinja.

Shark says the new fan removes the “noise, eyesore aesthetic, and limited cooling power of traditional tower fans” and instead can fit into any modern home and smaller spaces than ever before thanks to the telescopic column design.

The new Shark Turboblade fan is on sale now priced at £250 in the UK and €250 in Ireland.