Search icon

Tech

06th May 2025

Groundbreaking new fan can keep you cool while you sleep with ‘air blanket’

Stephen Hurrell

Shark Turboblade fan

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Never get too hot in bed again

A new bladeless fan that can be kept on at night and provide a ‘cool air blanket’ could be the answer to your summer sleep issues.

SharkNinja is the company behind Shark vacuum cleaners and Ninja air fryers, which are widely regarded as some of the best on the market. It has now turned its hand to bladeless fans and the company has set its sights on Dyson’s brilliant bladeless range of cooling devices.

The Shark Turboblade fan looks a bit different from the Dyson’s oval design. Instead it comes on a flexible, column and can blast cool air up to 20m across 360 degrees. It is also cheaper than its rival at £250 compared to the £270 price of the Dyson bladeless tower.

Shark says the new fan has a special function that can help you sleep on hot nights. The fan has ten settings and one of them is a ‘sleep’ setting that sends out a cooling blanket of air to cover you when the temperature rises at night, helping you to sleep in hot weather.

Shark says it is the most powerful bladeless fan on the market and can even replicate natural wind in Natural Breeze Mode. The fan can be adjusted to send air in multiple directions and at different speeds – reaching distances of over 20 metres on top settings.

“We heard the everyday challenges consumers had with existing tower fans, such as noise and aesthetic, and knew immediately we had to deliver a better solution,” said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer at SharkNinja. 

Shark says the new fan removes the “noise, eyesore aesthetic, and limited cooling power of traditional tower fans” and instead can fit into any modern home and smaller spaces than ever before thanks to the telescopic column design.

The new Shark Turboblade fan is on sale now priced at £250 in the UK and €250 in Ireland.

Topics:

Affiliate

RELATED ARTICLES

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

Affiliate

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

By Jonny Yates

Save yourself an Italy trip by making your own home pizzas with on sale table top oven

Affiliate

Save yourself an Italy trip by making your own home pizzas with on sale table top oven

By Stephen Porzio

Man United vs Athletic Bilbao betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Man United vs Athletic Bilbao betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Texting ‘K’ is the most emotionally triggering message you can send, study says

Texting

Texting ‘K’ is the most emotionally triggering message you can send, study says

By Sean Crosbie

Famous anti-piracy campaign may have used pirated font

Film

Famous anti-piracy campaign may have used pirated font

By Dan Seddon

66% of Gen Z drivers admit they ask someone else to park their car for them

Cars

66% of Gen Z drivers admit they ask someone else to park their car for them

By Dan Seddon

Classic grill on sale for nearly 50% off in limited time deal

Affiliate

Classic grill on sale for nearly 50% off in limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

‘Phenomenal’ portable speaker perfect for summer on sale for nearly 35% off

Affiliate

‘Phenomenal’ portable speaker perfect for summer on sale for nearly 35% off

By Stephen Porzio

Anonymous hacks Russia releasing terabytes of Putin’s secret information

Anonymous

Anonymous hacks Russia releasing terabytes of Putin’s secret information

By Harry Warner

Post-apocalyptic game based on real life events set in Lake District gets PS5 discount

Entertainment

Post-apocalyptic game based on real life events set in Lake District gets PS5 discount

By Harry Warner

People are devastated after seeing what the ‘most viewed photo of all time’ looks like now

People are devastated after seeing what the ‘most viewed photo of all time’ looks like now

By Ava Keady

One in four adults will stay single for life, study says

One in four adults will stay single for life, study says

By Joseph Loftus

WhatsApp will no longer work on three popular phones

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will no longer work on three popular phones

By JOE

Donald Trump set to send migrants to hotels in Rwanda built by Britain

Donald Trump set to send migrants to hotels in Rwanda built by Britain

By Ava Keady

Rockstar release second trailer for GTA 6

Gaming

Rockstar release second trailer for GTA 6

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Reform pledges to ban flying flags except Union Jack, St George’s Cross and county flags on public buildings

Flags

Reform pledges to ban flying flags except Union Jack, St George’s Cross and county flags on public buildings

By Nina McLaughlin

An underseen spy thriller movie gem is on TV tonight

Movies

An underseen spy thriller movie gem is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

First celebrities named in Diddy trial as list of almost 200 A-listers handed to jurors

News

First celebrities named in Diddy trial as list of almost 200 A-listers handed to jurors

By Harry Warner

Portable BBQ that folds completely flat is the ultimate festival and camping hack

bbq

Portable BBQ that folds completely flat is the ultimate festival and camping hack

By Nina McLaughlin

Aldi bringing back cult favourite BBQ for £100 cheaper than last year

Aldi

Aldi bringing back cult favourite BBQ for £100 cheaper than last year

By Nina McLaughlin

TV presenter James Whale says there’s ‘no cancer treatment he can have anymore’

TV presenter James Whale says there’s ‘no cancer treatment he can have anymore’

By Ava Keady

Load more stories