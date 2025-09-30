Search icon

Tech

30th Sep 2025

‘Five-star’ £130 wireless earphones have priced slashed to just £17

Jonny Yates

'Five-star' £130 wireless earphones have priced slashed to just £17

‘Better than I expected’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are rushing to buy these five-star rated earbuds that have been given a huge discount.

The Sisism A10 Pro Wireless Earbuds usually retail for £129.99, but are now available for just £16.99 on Amazon.

This is for the black or pink pair, while the white edition has been reduced to £17.99.

For maximum comfort, they feature medical grade tips that form to your ear, and a HiFi stereo with ENC noise cancelling ensures high quality, undisturbed listening.

The earbuds have been described as ‘ideal for workouts’ thanks to the waterproof mesh feature and nano-coating inside, which prevents sweat from getting inside.

Another standout feature is dual-device pairing, so you can switch between laptop calls and phone music seamlessly.

Shoppers have praised the battery life of the earbuds.

The headphones have been given a rare full five stars from Amazon customers who have put them to the test.

One shopper who praised the earbuds said: “I’ve been using these headphones for several days, and honestly, they surprised me more than I expected. The battery lasts a long time, and I love that I can see the remaining battery level on the display right in the box, so I’m not caught off guard.

“They’re comfortable, don’t feel heavy in the ear, and fit well, even when I’m walking quickly or doing some activity. The sound is clear, with good volume, and the bass is powerful, which isn’t always the case with these types of headphones.

“I’ve also found them practical for calls because the microphone picks up my voice well without me having to repeat myself. I feel like I’ve found a good balance between quality, comfort, and price.”

Another wrote: “What caught my attention about these headphones is how comfortable they are. They don’t move when I run or do high-intensity routines.”

They added: “The battery surprised me a lot. Each charge gives about 8 hours of use and with the case I arrive easily for several days without worrying.”

While a third said: “The sound quality is surprisingly clear for the price, with a good balance of bass and treble.”

Others said they’re an “all round good product for the money” and “better than I expected” for it’s price point.

To shop the limited-time deal on the Sisism A10 Pro Wireless Earbuds head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon,Headphones

RELATED ARTICLES

Boyzone announce huge one-off reunion concert for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Boyzone announce huge one-off reunion concert for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Drivers rush to buy ‘outstanding’ dash cam that has limited-time discount

Affiliate

Drivers rush to buy ‘outstanding’ dash cam that has limited-time discount

By Jonny Yates

Doja Cat announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Doja Cat announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Earphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 98%’ slashed in price

Affiliate

Earphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 98%’ slashed in price

By Stephen Porzio

Smartwatch with ‘impressive’ features that rivals Apple drops to £20

Affiliate

Smartwatch with ‘impressive’ features that rivals Apple drops to £20

By Jonny Yates

Apple’s new AirPods cost £219, but shoppers switch to £15 alternative that ‘basically sound the same’

Affiliate

Apple’s new AirPods cost £219, but shoppers switch to £15 alternative that ‘basically sound the same’

By Jonny Yates

Hugely popular headphones with ‘multi-sensory bass’ have price slashed by 43%

Affiliate

Hugely popular headphones with ‘multi-sensory bass’ have price slashed by 43%

By Stephen Porzio

Amazon’s ‘excellent’ Android tablet given huge 50% discount in limited-time deal

Affiliate

Amazon’s ‘excellent’ Android tablet given huge 50% discount in limited-time deal

By Jonny Yates

Noise blocking earphones designed specifically for sleeping get big discount

Affiliate

Noise blocking earphones designed specifically for sleeping get big discount

By Stephen Porzio

Mystery fleet of US jets fly to UK ahead of top secret meeting

Putin

Mystery fleet of US jets fly to UK ahead of top secret meeting

By Joseph Loftus

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Galatasaray v Liverpool

Champions League

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Galatasaray v Liverpool

By JOE

‘Europe and Russia no longer at peace’ as Putin orders massive conscription to army

Putin

‘Europe and Russia no longer at peace’ as Putin orders massive conscription to army

By Joseph Loftus

Facebook and Instagram to introduce new £3.99 charge – here’s what happens if you don’t pay it

Facebook and Instagram to introduce new £3.99 charge – here’s what happens if you don’t pay it

By Joseph Loftus

The Simpsons Movie sequel confirmed and release date revealed

box office

The Simpsons Movie sequel confirmed and release date revealed

By JOE

Keir Starmer to make major NHS announcement in conference speech

Labour

Keir Starmer to make major NHS announcement in conference speech

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after nearly 20 years together

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after nearly 20 years together

By JOE

Tony Blair set to be part of interim authority that could run Gaza under Trump ‘peace deal’

News

Tony Blair set to be part of interim authority that could run Gaza under Trump ‘peace deal’

By Harry Warner

Peter Kay forced to cancel shows after undergoing surgery

News

Peter Kay forced to cancel shows after undergoing surgery

By Harry Warner

Nuno Espirito Santo brutally axes one West Ham player from squad ahead of opening clash

Nuno Espirito Santo brutally axes one West Ham player from squad ahead of opening clash

By Jacob Entwistle

Worst place for quality of life in the UK has been revealed

Worst place for quality of life in the UK has been revealed

By Harry Warner

Players of English football club told they won’t be paid on time

Players of English football club told they won’t be paid on time

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories