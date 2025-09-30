‘Five-star’ £130 wireless earphones have priced slashed to just £17

‘Better than I expected’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are rushing to buy these five-star rated earbuds that have been given a huge discount.

The Sisism A10 Pro Wireless Earbuds usually retail for £129.99, but are now available for just £16.99 on Amazon.

This is for the black or pink pair, while the white edition has been reduced to £17.99.

For maximum comfort, they feature medical grade tips that form to your ear, and a HiFi stereo with ENC noise cancelling ensures high quality, undisturbed listening.

The earbuds have been described as ‘ideal for workouts’ thanks to the waterproof mesh feature and nano-coating inside, which prevents sweat from getting inside.

Another standout feature is dual-device pairing, so you can switch between laptop calls and phone music seamlessly.

Shoppers have praised the battery life of the earbuds.

The headphones have been given a rare full five stars from Amazon customers who have put them to the test.

One shopper who praised the earbuds said: “I’ve been using these headphones for several days, and honestly, they surprised me more than I expected. The battery lasts a long time, and I love that I can see the remaining battery level on the display right in the box, so I’m not caught off guard.

“They’re comfortable, don’t feel heavy in the ear, and fit well, even when I’m walking quickly or doing some activity. The sound is clear, with good volume, and the bass is powerful, which isn’t always the case with these types of headphones.

“I’ve also found them practical for calls because the microphone picks up my voice well without me having to repeat myself. I feel like I’ve found a good balance between quality, comfort, and price.”

Another wrote: “What caught my attention about these headphones is how comfortable they are. They don’t move when I run or do high-intensity routines.”

They added: “The battery surprised me a lot. Each charge gives about 8 hours of use and with the case I arrive easily for several days without worrying.”

While a third said: “The sound quality is surprisingly clear for the price, with a good balance of bass and treble.”

Others said they’re an “all round good product for the money” and “better than I expected” for it’s price point.

To shop the limited-time deal on the Sisism A10 Pro Wireless Earbuds head to Amazon here.