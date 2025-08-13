Search icon

Tech

13th Aug 2025

Favourite VPN of British MPs has been revealed following Online Safety Act

Stephen Hurrell

The best VPN for price, free trials and internet speeds tried and tested

VPNs have been in the news recently

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A small number of MPs in the UK are claiming for VPN services on expenses.

VPNs are useful because they can encrypt internet to make it secure and a handful of MPs have paid for VPN services in the UK.

According to research by Tom’s Guide only nine of 650 UK MPs are claiming for a VPN on expenses and the most popular is NordVPN with five choosing the service. 

They include Labour MP Jonathan Reynolds, who claimed £80.68 for a two-year NordVPN subscription, Labour MP Alex Sobel claiming £83.99 for a one-year option and Conservative MP Chris Heaton-Harris, who paid £120.53 for NordVPN in the most expensive claim.

Tom’s Guide suggests the MPs are not always choosing the cheapest option when it comes to VPNs, which have become increasingly popular because of the security they provide when you are browsing the internet and the ability to set your location to other countries to access streaming services.

NordVPN offers a VPN service for up to ten devices. The basic VPN is available for £2.79 a month and that gets you the standard VPN service. You can pay £3.49 per month and that includes advert tracker blocker. The Ultimate package includes £5.49 and adds 1tb of cloud storage.

A longer subscription costs from £60 for two years for the basic package and around £80 for the Plus package. 

However there are cheaper options if you want a basic VPN. ProtonVPN offers a free service that limits your internet stream and the country servers you can connect to but it is completely free for the basic package. You can get that here. 

VPNs have been in the news in recent times because they can used to bypass the Online Safety Act. While VPNs are not illegal, using them to bypass the Act is illegal.

Instead, VPN usage can be used to provide extra security for your internet connection and view streaming services for other countries.

For example if you are abroad you can use a VPN to view your streaming subscriptions or UK TV by using a VPN service.

Topics:

Affiliate,Online Safety Act,VPN

RELATED ARTICLES

My Chemical Romance seating plan revealed for their Wembley Stadium shows

Affiliate

My Chemical Romance seating plan revealed for their Wembley Stadium shows

By Jonny Yates

Travellers praise ‘life saving’ holiday item that’s less than £20

Affiliate

Travellers praise ‘life saving’ holiday item that’s less than £20

By JOE

Richard Ashcroft announces extra dates on his 2026 UK tour

Affiliate

Richard Ashcroft announces extra dates on his 2026 UK tour

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Bluetooth speaker ‘perfect for outdoor use’ drops in price by 70%

Affiliate

Bluetooth speaker ‘perfect for outdoor use’ drops in price by 70%

By Stephen Porzio

‘Excellent’ noise cancelling headphones drop in price by nearly 50%

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ noise cancelling headphones drop in price by nearly 50%

By Stephen Porzio

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max UK prices leaked as launch nears

Affiliate

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max UK prices leaked as launch nears

By Stephen Hurrell

‘Powerful’ speaker perfect for summer holidays on offer for nearly 40% off

Affiliate

‘Powerful’ speaker perfect for summer holidays on offer for nearly 40% off

By Stephen Porzio

‘Fantastic’ noise cancelling sport earphones drop in price by 30%

Affiliate

‘Fantastic’ noise cancelling sport earphones drop in price by 30%

By Stephen Porzio

Three, O2, EE and Vodafone roaming charges in 2025: What you will pay and how to avoid hefty bill

Affiliate

Three, O2, EE and Vodafone roaming charges in 2025: What you will pay and how to avoid hefty bill

By JOE

Cillian Murphy’s new Netflix movie gets stylish and tense first look

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy’s new Netflix movie gets stylish and tense first look

By Stephen Porzio

Margot Robbie had no idea her husband was actually in Harry Potter

Harry Potter

Margot Robbie had no idea her husband was actually in Harry Potter

By Nina McLaughlin

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

By JOE

Liverpool fans harshly slam ‘irrelevant’ Newcastle over Alexander Isak saga

Alexander Isak

Liverpool fans harshly slam ‘irrelevant’ Newcastle over Alexander Isak saga

By JOE

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

Bonnie Blue

Ibiza Final Boss meets Bonnie Blue in one of the most awkward videos ever

By JOE

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

Crime

Three teenagers charged with murder of 49-year-old man as 12-year-old arrested

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 59

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 59

By Stephen Porzio

Second person dies after eating ‘toxic broccoli’ sandwich

Italy

Second person dies after eating ‘toxic broccoli’ sandwich

By Nina McLaughlin

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

News

Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

By Harry Warner

Marcus Rashford lays into Man United and critically explains downfall of club

man united

Marcus Rashford lays into Man United and critically explains downfall of club

By Harry Warner

Johnny Depp in talks to return as Captain Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, producer says

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp in talks to return as Captain Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, producer says

By JOE

A 21st-century crime movie classic is airing on TV tonight

crime drama

A 21st-century crime movie classic is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories