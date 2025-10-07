‘Excellent’ earphones ‘much better than AirPods’ get huge 55% discount

‘Much better than AirPods’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A pair of Beats Fit Pro earbuds have been given a huge discount for a limited time on Amazon.

The popular earphones have been slashed by 55% as part of the retail giant’s latest sale.

Usually priced at £219.99, the earbuds have been discounted to £100 for Prime Big Deal Days.

The discount is available to Prime members as part of Amazon’s latest sale. If you’re a Prime member then you can access thousands of deals across the site between 7-8 October.

They’re ideal for workouts, as the wing tipped shape help give them a secure-fit, comfort and stability in your ear, as well as being sweat and water resistant.

You can listen to your music or podcast in two listening modes: active noise cancelling or transparency, and not worry about running out charge as they have up to six hours of listening time.

The wing tips give you stability during a workout.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the Beats earbuds have given them an average rating of 4.1 stars on Amazon.

One five-star reviewer said: “I use them most days either when running, walking or on a commute and they really are great earbuds.

“Very comfy and they are very secure in my ears, I’ve run up to 10 miles in them and they have always stayed in place. It’s easy to pause or skip songs without needing to use my phone which is a bonus.”

They added: “The battery life is excellent, I’ve used them on a 3 hour round trip on the train and the battery has barely dipped.”

Another wrote: “Straight off the bat these things performed like I hoped! Sound quality is great and I love the noise cancelling option for louder environments, it works incredibly well.

“Once fitted they are secure and I am yet to have them fall out despite some sweaty gym and running sessions.”

Somebody else compared them to Apple, writing: “The sound on the Beats Fit Pro is fuller than AirPods in my opinion. These lock into your ears much better than AirPods, feeling much more secure when running.”

Others echoed this, writing “much better than AirPods” and “If you’ve ever struggled with AirPods constantly falling out of your ears, rejoice! The Beats Fit Pro are here to save the day”.

To shop the Beats Fit Pro with a 55% discount head to Amazon here.