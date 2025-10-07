Search icon

Tech

07th Oct 2025

‘Excellent’ earphones ‘much better than AirPods’ get huge 55% discount

Jonny Yates

'Excellent' earphones 'much better than AirPods' get huge 55% discount

‘Much better than AirPods’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A pair of Beats Fit Pro earbuds have been given a huge discount for a limited time on Amazon.

The popular earphones have been slashed by 55% as part of the retail giant’s latest sale.

Usually priced at £219.99, the earbuds have been discounted to £100 for Prime Big Deal Days.

The discount is available to Prime members as part of Amazon’s latest sale. If you’re a Prime member then you can access thousands of deals across the site between 7-8 October.

They’re ideal for workouts, as the wing tipped shape help give them a secure-fit, comfort and stability in your ear, as well as being sweat and water resistant.

You can listen to your music or podcast in two listening modes: active noise cancelling or transparency, and not worry about running out charge as they have up to six hours of listening time.

The wing tips give you stability during a workout.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the Beats earbuds have given them an average rating of 4.1 stars on Amazon.

One five-star reviewer said: “I use them most days either when running, walking or on a commute and they really are great earbuds.

“Very comfy and they are very secure in my ears, I’ve run up to 10 miles in them and they have always stayed in place. It’s easy to pause or skip songs without needing to use my phone which is a bonus.”

They added: “The battery life is excellent, I’ve used them on a 3 hour round trip on the train and the battery has barely dipped.”

Another wrote: “Straight off the bat these things performed like I hoped! Sound quality is great and I love the noise cancelling option for louder environments, it works incredibly well.

“Once fitted they are secure and I am yet to have them fall out despite some sweaty gym and running sessions.”

Somebody else compared them to Apple, writing: “The sound on the Beats Fit Pro is fuller than AirPods in my opinion. These lock into your ears much better than AirPods, feeling much more secure when running.”

Others echoed this, writing “much better than AirPods” and “If you’ve ever struggled with AirPods constantly falling out of your ears, rejoice! The Beats Fit Pro are here to save the day”.

To shop the Beats Fit Pro with a 55% discount head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

Affiliate

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

By Jonny Yates

Ring Video camera branded ‘game changer’ by pet owners has priced slashed by 50%

Affiliate

Ring Video camera branded ‘game changer’ by pet owners has priced slashed by 50%

By Jonny Yates

Amazon slashes price of Echo Dot to its lowest price in months

Affiliate

Amazon slashes price of Echo Dot to its lowest price in months

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Amazon’s ‘impressive’ tablet is more than 50% off at its cheapest price ever

Affiliate

Amazon’s ‘impressive’ tablet is more than 50% off at its cheapest price ever

By Jonny Yates

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

Amazon slashes price of Fire TV Stick – and it’s cheaper than Black Friday

Affiliate

Amazon slashes price of Fire TV Stick – and it’s cheaper than Black Friday

By Jonny Yates

Amazon drops the price of ‘impressive’ Kindle to its lowest in months

Affiliate

Amazon drops the price of ‘impressive’ Kindle to its lowest in months

By Jonny Yates

‘Five-star’ £130 wireless earphones have price slashed to just £17

Affiliate

‘Five-star’ £130 wireless earphones have price slashed to just £17

By Jonny Yates

Earphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 98%’ slashed in price

Affiliate

Earphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 98%’ slashed in price

By Stephen Porzio

I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’

I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’

By Joseph Loftus

Robert Jenrick complains about ‘not seeing another white face’ during Birmingham visit

Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick complains about ‘not seeing another white face’ during Birmingham visit

By Charlie Herbert

People believe the ‘rapture’ is back on because the wrong calendar was used

end of the world

People believe the ‘rapture’ is back on because the wrong calendar was used

By JOE

Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis dies aged 46

sensitive

Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis dies aged 46

By JOE

British parts found in Russian drones, Zelensky says

attack

British parts found in Russian drones, Zelensky says

By JOE

AI will let humans die in order to save themselves, study finds

AI

AI will let humans die in order to save themselves, study finds

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Camden Town Brewery becomes the official sponsor of Rugby

Camden Town Brewery becomes the official sponsor of Rugby

By Sarah McKenna Barry

Embarrassing Tory spelling mistake perfectly sums up disaster conference

conservative conference

Embarrassing Tory spelling mistake perfectly sums up disaster conference

By Charlie Herbert

Pensioners are snorting more cocaine as UK hospitals in crisis

Cocaine

Pensioners are snorting more cocaine as UK hospitals in crisis

By Harry Warner

Reform ‘set to raise Kent council tax’ after Doge cost-cutting fail

Doge

Reform ‘set to raise Kent council tax’ after Doge cost-cutting fail

By Charlie Herbert

EFL manager charged by FA after kicking ball at a fan

EFL manager charged by FA after kicking ball at a fan

By JOE

Nando’s release statement after ban on soft drink refills comes into force

Coca Cola

Nando’s release statement after ban on soft drink refills comes into force

By Harry Warner

Load more stories