Tech

26th Sep 2025

Earphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 98%’ slashed in price

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

‘I couldn’t believe the difference compared to my old earbuds… I could hear sounds on music tracks I wasn’t even aware of before.’

Amazon are currently selling Soundcore by Anker Space A40 wireless earbuds at 24% off.

Available to purchase now for just £46.13, the earphones are from the Soundcore by Anker brand, which has become well-known for offering personal audio devices at an affordable price.

In terms of the Space A40s specifically, they are said to boast “smart noise cancellation” features.

The product description on Amazon for the earbuds states: “Space A40’s noise cancelling detects noise levels around you, then automatically picks the ideal mode for your current environment and reduces noise by up to 98%.”

In terms of the earphones’ “long-lasting battery life”, the description adds: “Get 10 hours of listening from a single charge — enough playtime for all-day listening.

“The charging case gives four full charges for convenient on-the-go recharging, [and] a 10-minute charge of the earbuds will give an extra four hours.

“When in ANC [Active Noise Cancelling] mode, you still get eight hours of playtime and up to 40 hours with the case.”

For more information about the product, visit its page on Amazon here.

You can also read a sample of some of the five-star reviews left for the earphones on the retail giant’s website below:

“Very good value for money Bluetooth headphones, considering other top brands will cost you hundreds. I find they fit well, and are comfortable. Multiple in-ear sizes provided. [The] sound on the headphones is good quality for both music and podcasts. I find the clarity good for commuting. Easy to set up and connect to my iPhone too. Would recommend.”

“Sound quality and noise cancellation are incredible… I couldn’t believe the difference compared to my old earbuds… I could hear sounds on music tracks I wasn’t even aware of before.”

“Very good product, does what it needs to do perfectly, and the charging time is excellent. I recommend buying…”

To shop for the deal on the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 wireless earbuds, visit Amazon’s site here.

