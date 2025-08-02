‘Powerful’ speaker perfect for summer holidays on offer for nearly 40% off

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon is selling the Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speaker X10, designed for travel and outdoor use, for just £22.53.

Having dropped in price by 39%, the speaker is noteworthy for the inclusion of lights in its design that “bounce, change and shine to the rhythm” of the music it plays.

The product description also notes that users have the option to turn off the lights at any time to meet their needs.

On top of this, the speaker is said to be IPX7 waterproof and have a 30-hour battery life.

“[The speaker] is resistant to rain, dust, snow, and spills, [its] sandproof and mudproof, [it] can be soaked in water for a short time,” the description adds.

“You can bring your portable Bluetooth speaker… showering, swimming, on the beach or even in the rain.

“Enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life (depends on the volume of music played).”

The speaker has been earning five-star reviews on the retail giant’s website.

In particular, customers have been praising the product for its features that make it ideal for outdoor and holiday use, as well as its battery life.

One happy customer said: “The speaker delivers surprisingly powerful sound and deep bass for such an affordable device.

“It’s loud, clear, and perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. The waterproof design, fun LED lights, and long 30-hour battery life are impressive bonuses.

“I can’t wait to test it on holiday next week! Incredible value for money. Highly recommended.”

Another wrote on Amazon: “Only got this item, but it is very good. Easy set up, compact size and sound quality good for my outdoor bar.

“The quality is excellent, would recommend this.”

A third raved: “10/10, okay, first of all, it sounds great, packs quite a punch even turned down a bit, so still has more to give.

“But the most impressive thing is the battery. It must be powered by magic or something. I got this about three weeks ago. It arrived with 90% charge.

“I’ve used it almost every day since, and it still has 50% charge left!! How is that even possible?? [The] last time I had a battery-powered device last this long was 2006 and it was a Nokia brick phone.

“Honestly, super impressed. If you value battery life above all else, you have to get this.”

