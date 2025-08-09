Search icon

09th Aug 2025

Bluetooth speaker ‘perfect for outdoor use’ drops in price by 70%

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

‘A great value portable speaker, perfect for indoor and outdoor use.’

Amazon are currently selling the Taopodo Portable Bluetooth Speaker M13 at 72% off as part of a limited time deal.

Available to purchase now for just £28.68, the speaker is IPX7 waterproof and is said to boast a 24-hour battery life and “colourful RGB [red, green and blue] lights”.

The product description reads: “The portable speaker… is equipped with a 4000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, providing up to 24 hours of playtime with just three hours of charging.

“The design team selected the shell material for the waterproof Bluetooth speaker from 78 types of wear-resistant materials, reinforced with 9-layer weaving technology, so it won’t be damaged even if dropped from a height of 5M.

“Its excellent sealing capability gives it an IPX7 waterproof rating, allowing the wireless speaker to be fully submerged in water up to 3.8 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. It is perfect for hiking, camping, mountain climbing, and cycling.

“The party speaker features RGB lighting in three areas, with five light adjust modes… and over 50+ true colour changes, providing more than 200+ lighting variations.

“Additionally, you can turn off the RGB lights to extend the speaker’s battery life.”

For more on the speaker, which is earning five-star reviews from customers on Amazon, check out its page on the retail giant’s website here.

You can also read some of those glowing write-ups for the product below.

One happy customer said: “I recently purchased the Taopodo Bluetooth speaker and have been thoroughly impressed with its performance.

“The sound quality is surprisingly rich and loud for its compact size, with clear highs and decent bass. The buttons are responsive and easy to use, and I love the LED lighting—it adds a cool touch, especially in low light.

“Battery life is solid and lasts several hours on a single charge. It also connects quickly via Bluetooth without any issues.

“Overall, it’s a great value portable speaker, perfect for indoor and outdoor use.”

Another wrote on Amazon:

“I recently purchased the Taopodo Bluetooth Speaker in grey, and after using it daily for the past five days, I can confidently say it has exceeded my expectations in every way.

“Whether I’m relaxing at home, working in the yard, or heading out for a quick trip, this speaker has quickly become my go-to companion.

“The audio is surprisingly rich for such a small device. It delivers deep bass, crisp highs, and clear vocals that make every genre of music sound great.

“Whether I’m streaming podcasts, playlists, or phone calls, the sound stays consistently clear and balanced.”

A third added: “I’ve been using this portable Bluetooth speaker for a few days now, and I’m genuinely impressed with how much it delivers for the price.

“The sound is loud, clear, and surprisingly rich with deep bass—definitely more than I expected from something this size.

“I love the three EQ modes, especially when switching between music and podcasts, and the battery life has easily lasted me through full weekends without needing a charge.

“The RGB lights add a fun vibe during hangouts, and it’s been great for everything from backyard BBQs to beach days since it’s waterproof and super durable.

“All around, this has been a great buy and something I’d happily recommend or even gift.”

You can shop for the deal on the Taopodo Portable Bluetooth Speaker M13 on Amazon right here.

