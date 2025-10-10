Headphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 90%’ get price slashed in half

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The headphones can be purchased at 47% off for a limited time only.

Amazon is currently selling the Wentronic Y02 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones at 47% off as part of a “limited time deal”.

Available to purchase now for just £32.79, the headphones are said to “reduce noise by up to 90%”.

The product description on Amazon states: “Advanced active noise cancellation technology blocks over 90% of ambient noise, whether it’s noise in the underground, or the sound of a car or plane engine.

“The Y02 headphones minimise distractions and allow you to fully immerse yourself in your own rhythm at all times.”

The headphones are also said to boast a 60-hour battery life (48 hours if using the active noise cancelling feature), as well as “soft ear cushions with memory foam” so that they fit snuggly.

“The Bluetooth headset delivers crystal-clear highs, balanced mids and powerful bass through 40mm acoustic stereo drivers, making every beat and detail rich and authentic,” the product description adds.

“I love the sleek aesthetic of these headphones; they look so nice! They connected to my device quickly and easily with no issues. The sound quality is clear, and the noise cancelling works well. Super comfortable, and I love that they’re foldable and easy to store”

“Great sound quality with deep bass and clear highs. The noise cancelling works surprisingly well, and the battery lasts a very long time. Comfortable to wear for hours.”

“Great headphones, very comfortable due to the cushion. Lightweight, you can easily forget you’ve got it on. Sound quality is top-notch.”

