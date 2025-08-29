Search icon

29th Aug 2025

JOE’s favourite earphones have price slashed by 50% in limited time deal

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

If you want to pick up ‘top-quality’ earphones at a very low price, you’d better act fast.

Amazon are currently selling the Soundcore by Anker P20i wireless Bluetooth earbuds at 47% off as part of a limited time deal.

Now available to purchase for the low price of just £16.38, the earphones come from the Soundcore by Anker brand, which has become well-known for offering personal audio devices at an affordable price.

In terms of the P20i earbuds specifically, they are said to boast “oversized 10mm drivers” that deliver “powerful sound with boosted bass so you can lose yourself in your favourite songs”.

The product description on Amazon also states that customers can use the Soundcore app to customise the controls of the earphones and choose from 22 EQ [equalisation] presets.

It also notes that, with the “Find My Earbuds” feature, a lost earbud can emit noise to help its owner locate the object.

“Get 10 hours of battery life on a single charge with a case that extends it to 30 hours,” the product description adds.

“If Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds are low on power, a quick 10-minute charge will give you two hours of playtime.”

For more on the product, visit its page on Amazon right here.

Happy customers have been leaving five-star reviews for the P20i earbuds on the retail giant’s website. One person raved:

“I bought these earphones and they turned out even better than I expected. The sound quality is amazing — deep, punchy bass and crystal-clear highs.

“They’re lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear, even for long hours without any discomfort. Battery life is excellent — one charge easily lasts for hours of music and calls.

“The microphone quality is also superb, with clear voice transmission during calls.

“This purchase from Amazon has been one of my best. Highly recommended for anyone looking for top-quality earphones!”

Another posted on the retail giant’s site: “Love these buds, they fit perfectly in my ears, very comfortable, amazing sound output.

“I have used this brand before, and I find it to be really great value for money. Buds look very sturdy, giving the impression of great durability. They charge very fast.

“I would honestly recommend them even if to have as a spare set when travelling.”

A third added: “Fantastic value, the sound quality and battery life are amazing for the price.

“The case is a nice size, just big enough to be hard to lose while being small and light enough to effortlessly slip into any pocket or bag.

“The connectivity is slick and seems very reliable.”

A fourth summed up: “I am really happy with these earbuds. I have been wearing them for a long time now, and they’ve never failed me.

“The noise is great, the bass comes out perfectly, and can be quite loud! I also found them really comfortable… These are really great value for money.”

You can shop for the limited time offer on the Soundcore by Anker P20i wireless Bluetooth earbuds on Amazon’s website here.

