07th May 2025

Best-selling Beats wireless earphones get half price discount in huge tech sale

Stephen Porzio

They are 47% off as part of a limited time deal.

Amazon’s Tech Week sale has commenced, with the retailer currently selling Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones at 47% off.

The hugely popular Bluetooth earbuds are on offer for £142.47 as part of a limited time deal.

Powerbeats Pro are known for their “adjustable, secure-fit earhooks” which are customisable with “multiple eartip options for extended comfort”.

It’s also so that the earphones stay in place and move with listeners no matter where they go.

The product description on Amazon also notes that the earbuds boast a reinforced design for sweat and water resistance.

This is along with the Apple H1 Headphone Chip, with its Bluetooth technology offering extended range and fewer dropouts.

“Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case), the description adds.

For more on the product’s specifications, visit its page on Amazon right here.

Users have been leaving five-star reviews for the Powerbeats Pro on the retailer’s website.

One happy customer said: “Everything about these earphones screams quality. The plastic used feels very high-end, the hinge for the case closes and opens beautifully, the ear tips are soft and pliable, and all the accessories feel expensive.

“The sound quality surprised me. They are incredibly well-balanced. The detail is really good, on a par with wired headphones.

“I can wear these for hours without any discomfort, and for those of us who gym or run, these are amazing.”

Another Amazon user wrote: “These are simply the most comfortable and secure over-ear earphones you can buy today.

“Pairing with an iPhone is effortless – simply open the case next to the phone you want to pair with and voila! Done.

“The case holds a couple of charges so even though the earphones last for roughly 9 hrs, you extend that by putting them back in the case to recharge.”

A third said: “Sound quality is possibly the cleanest I’ve heard. Also, these are the only earbuds that stay in and I can wear for 12 hours [with] no issues.”

You can shop for the deal on the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones via Amazon.

Affiliate,Amazon

