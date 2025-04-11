‘Game changer’ earphones over 35% off as part of limited time deal

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

They are a hugely popular brand of earphones.

Amazon are selling the hugely popular Beats Fit Pro earphones at 37% off as part of a limited time deal.

With the price cut, the wireless noise cancelling earbuds are currently on sale for £138.36.

The Beats Fit Pro are notable for their unique and flexible wing tip design, which was developed so that the earphones will stay comfortable and stable throughout workdays and workouts.

Also noteworthy is that the earbuds offer two distinct listening modes.

Active Noise Cancelling is said to block external noise for more immersive sound, while Transparency Mode allows users to stay aware of their surroundings.

“Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound,” the product description adds.

The earbuds are also “sweat and water resistant” and give users up to six hours of listening time – which rises to up to 24 hours when “combined with the pocket-sized charging case”.

For more on the product’s specifications, visit its page on Amazon right here.

Users have been leaving five-star reviews for the product on the retailer’s website, with several referring to the earphones as “game changing”.

One person wrote: “The Beats Fit Pro are a game-changer! The sound quality is incredible—rich, balanced, and with that deep bass Beats is known for, but more refined than previous models.

“The wingtip design keeps them perfectly in place, even during workouts or long walks. No slipping, no adjusting—just great sound and a secure fit. Battery life is solid, and the noise cancellation is a nice bonus. Definitely worth the upgrade!”

Another said on Amazon: “The sound quality is truly impressive. Whether I’m listening to music or podcasts or taking calls, the audio is rich and immersive. The bass is powerful without being overwhelming, the mids are well-balanced, and the highs are crystal clear.

“The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature is a game changer, effectively blocking out ambient noise, which is perfect for when I need to focus or just want to enjoy my music in peace. I also love the Transparency mode, which allows me to stay aware of my surroundings with a simple tap—ideal when I’m out running or in busy areas.”

A third added: “My fiancé and I are obsessed with these wireless earphones! He wears them everywhere, and they never fall out – they fit perfectly and stay snug.

“The sound quality is amazing, and they’re so comfortable you forget you’re even wearing them. Whether you’re working out, commuting, or just relaxing, these headphones are a must-have. Highly recommend!”

You can shop for the deal on the Beats Fit Pro earphones via Amazon.