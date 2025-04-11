Search icon

Tech

11th Apr 2025

‘Game changer’ earphones over 35% off as part of limited time deal

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon are selling the hugely popular Beats Fit Pro earphones at 37% off as part of a limited time deal.

With the price cut, the wireless noise cancelling earbuds are currently on sale for £138.36.

The Beats Fit Pro are notable for their unique and flexible wing tip design, which was developed so that the earphones will stay comfortable and stable throughout workdays and workouts.

Also noteworthy is that the earbuds offer two distinct listening modes.

Active Noise Cancelling is said to block external noise for more immersive sound, while Transparency Mode allows users to stay aware of their surroundings.

“Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound,” the product description adds.

The earbuds are also “sweat and water resistant” and give users up to six hours of listening time – which rises to up to 24 hours when “combined with the pocket-sized charging case”.

For more on the product’s specifications, visit its page on Amazon right here.

Users have been leaving five-star reviews for the product on the retailer’s website, with several referring to the earphones as “game changing”.

One person wrote: “The Beats Fit Pro are a game-changer! The sound quality is incredible—rich, balanced, and with that deep bass Beats is known for, but more refined than previous models.

“The wingtip design keeps them perfectly in place, even during workouts or long walks. No slipping, no adjusting—just great sound and a secure fit. Battery life is solid, and the noise cancellation is a nice bonus. Definitely worth the upgrade!”

Another said on Amazon: “The sound quality is truly impressive. Whether I’m listening to music or podcasts or taking calls, the audio is rich and immersive. The bass is powerful without being overwhelming, the mids are well-balanced, and the highs are crystal clear.

“The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature is a game changer, effectively blocking out ambient noise, which is perfect for when I need to focus or just want to enjoy my music in peace. I also love the Transparency mode, which allows me to stay aware of my surroundings with a simple tap—ideal when I’m out running or in busy areas.”

A third added: “My fiancé and I are obsessed with these wireless earphones! He wears them everywhere, and they never fall out – they fit perfectly and stay snug.

“The sound quality is amazing, and they’re so comfortable you forget you’re even wearing them. Whether you’re working out, commuting, or just relaxing, these headphones are a must-have. Highly recommend!”

You can shop for the deal on the Beats Fit Pro earphones via Amazon.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

Prime Video’s fun new action movie shows what Amazon could do with James Bond

action

Prime Video’s fun new action movie shows what Amazon could do with James Bond

By Stephen Porzio

Gladiators announce live tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Gladiators announce live tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Little Simz ticket prices confirmed for her UK arena tour ahead of on-sale date

Affiliate

Little Simz ticket prices confirmed for her UK arena tour ahead of on-sale date

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

‘Difficult to beat’ earphones on offer for over 30% off in ‘limited time deal’

Affiliate

‘Difficult to beat’ earphones on offer for over 30% off in ‘limited time deal’

By Stephen Porzio

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By Charlie Herbert

Bill Gates says humans could have 2-day work week within 10 years thanks to AI

AI

Bill Gates says humans could have 2-day work week within 10 years thanks to AI

By Nina McLaughlin

Hugely popular headphones drop in price as part of Amazon’s new spring sale

Affiliate

Hugely popular headphones drop in price as part of Amazon’s new spring sale

By Stephen Porzio

Coffee pod machine perfect for couples gets huge discount in early Amazon spring sale

Affiliate

Coffee pod machine perfect for couples gets huge discount in early Amazon spring sale

By Stephen Porzio

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By Nina McLaughlin

Best tips to get Glastonbury tickets after resale date announced

Glastonbury

Best tips to get Glastonbury tickets after resale date announced

By Jonny Yates

British TV legend Mike Berry has died

Music

British TV legend Mike Berry has died

By Sean Crosbie

Stephen Hawking’s prediction for when the world will end is much sooner than you’d expect

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking’s prediction for when the world will end is much sooner than you’d expect

By Zoe Hodges

Hiker who was lost for 24 hours ignored calls from rescuers because it was an unknown number

Hiking

Hiker who was lost for 24 hours ignored calls from rescuers because it was an unknown number

By Nina McLaughlin

A brilliant modern heist thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

heist

A brilliant modern heist thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Mick Jagger, 81, and Melanie Hamrick, 37, confirm they are engaged

Engagement

Mick Jagger, 81, and Melanie Hamrick, 37, confirm they are engaged

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

Donald Trump

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor warns Donald Trump ‘faces serious health condition’

Donald Trump

Doctor warns Donald Trump ‘faces serious health condition’

By Sean Crosbie

Next Top Model star Lucy Markovic dies aged 27

Australia

Next Top Model star Lucy Markovic dies aged 27

By Kat O'Connor

Woman stranded as airline refuses to allow ‘support parrot’ on flight

Animals

Woman stranded as airline refuses to allow ‘support parrot’ on flight

By Sean Crosbie

Aldi launches ice cream for dogs just in time for summer

Aldi

Aldi launches ice cream for dogs just in time for summer

By Dan Seddon

Siemens boss, wife and three children killed in New York helicopter crash

Helicopter

Siemens boss, wife and three children killed in New York helicopter crash

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories