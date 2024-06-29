Search icon

29th Jun 2024

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

Charlie Herbert

Many of us have experienced the sinking feeling of dropping your phone in water. If in this situation, a lot of you will have immediately jumped to one solution – shove it in a load of rice.

Yes, we’ve probably all heard of or tried out the bizarre theory that submerging a wet phone or tech device in rice is a good way of drying it out and rescuing it from a watery death.

The theory goes that the dry rice helps suck out the moisture from the device. But experts have warned against using this technique, and now Apple have agreed that reaching for the basmati is not the answer.

In a support note on its website, the tech giant warns that putting your precious device in a bag of rice “could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone.” This is along with the fact that it’s actually not even an efficient way of drying the phone.

According to the Verge, the rice theory may have its origins as far back as 1946, when it was used as a way to maintain cameras.

But are there effective ways to dry out a phone or device then?

Well, Apple does have some advice for anyone who gets a ‘liquid detected’ alert when plugging their phone in to charge. Users should unplug the charging cable at both ends before gently tapping their phone against their hand with the connector facing down to try and remove excess liquid.

After leaving the device to dry for at least half an hour, try plugging the phone in again. If this doesn’t work, try again the next day. If this still doesn’t work, then things aren’t looking good…

Along with discouraging the use of rice, Apple also warns users not to use ” an external heat source or compressed air” to try and dry a phone, and not to “insert a foreign object, such as a cotton swab or a paper towel, into the connector.”

If you’re phone isn’t working at all after an encounter with liquid, then you should completely turn it off before drying it with a towel. Then, place it in an airtight container filled with silica packets.

Only try and charge the phone when you’re sure it’s completely dry.

