03rd Oct 2025

Amazon’s ‘impressive’ tablet is more than 50% off at its cheapest price ever

Jonny Yates

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet has been slashed by £80

Amazon’s ‘impressive’ tablet has been slashed by more than half price marking its lowest price ever.

Ahead of its Prime Day sale, the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet has been reduced from £149.99 to £69.99.

It comes as the online retail giant gears up for the latest Prime Big Deal Days event, which will see discounts on thousands of items exclusively for Prime members between 7-8 October.

If you’re a Prime member you can start shopping the early deals, but if you’re not just sign up for a 30-day free trial and then pay £8.99 per month – or cancel it after your free trial.

This tablet boasts a 10.1″ screen, with HD display, with 32GB of store and 13-hours of battery life, so you can stream, read, and more for longer.

It also has a lightweight, durable design and strengthened screen, which has been compared to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, and is 2.7 time more durable.

As well as this model, shoppers can also bag the Fire Max 11 tablet at a 46% discount. Usually priced at £259.99, you can get the device for £139.99 for a limited time.

The Fire HD 10 tablet has been described as a ‘fantastic budget-friendly’ device.

Customers who have tried and tested the Fire HD 10 tablet have given it an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon.

One shopper described it as a “quality item”, saying: “I can’t get over the size of the screen, it’s 10″ but looks bigger. The tablet is lightning fast and it does everything that I expect from an Amazon Fire, fantastic upgrade well worth the investment.”

Another wrote: “The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a fantastic budget-friendly tablet. The 10.1″ Full HD screen is bright and clear, perfect for watching videos, reading, or browsing.”

While a third said: “Needed to update and good offer was on, so took I the plunge. Glad I did.”

To shop the limited time deal on the Amazon Fire HD 10 which ends on 14 October head to the website here.





