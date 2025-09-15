Search icon

15th Sep 2025

Amazon’s ‘excellent’ Android tablet given huge 50% discount in limited-time deal

Jonny Yates

Amazon's 'excellent' Android tablet given 50% discount in a limited time deal.

Shoppers say the tablet is ‘brilliant quality’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon has slashed the price of its Fire HD 8 tablet for a limited time.

Shoppers can bag the popular device to stream content from your favourite apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.

It’s also the perfect way to read all your Kindle e-books with the official Kindle app, as it’s an Amazon tablet.

The device has been dropped by 50% to £44.99 as part of the limited-time deal on the Amazon website.

It’s a popular, limited time deal, and there’s a number of reasons for its 50% discount.

This is a refurbished Amazon Fire HD 8, which means it is pre-owned. This usually means the devices have been bought but returned within the refund window, so can’t be sold as new stock.

“Each pre-owned device goes through a full diagnostic test, thorough cleaning and inspection, secure data wipe, and replacement of any defective parts identified in testing (where applicable),” Amazon said.

This means you’ll get a perfectly functioning device, but you can still return it within 30 days if you’re not satisfied.

The model is also the 2022 edition of the Fire HD 8, rather than the latest version which was released in 2024.

But if you’re going to use the tablet for streaming, surfing the web or reading your latest book, you’re still getting an 8-inch HD display and 32GB storage, which is exactly the same as the newer model.

You can access all your favourite apps on the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet.
You can access all your favourite apps on the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet.

Customers who have already purchased the tablet have given it rave reviews, with a rating of 4.5 stars.

One five star review reads: “I was a bit hesitant about buying a certified refurbished tablet, but this Amazon Fire HD 8 has completely exceeded my expectations! The 8-inch HD display is bright and clear, making it perfect for streaming videos, reading eBooks, or browsing the web.

“Even as a refurbished product, it looks and works like new. For the price, this tablet is unbeatable.”

Another wrote: “Brilliant quality. Not a single mark or scratch on the tablet or screen. It genuinely looks new, battery life is good and works as should. Will definitely be doing this again rather than buying new!”.

While a third said about the product: “I would not know it was not new, excellent purchase. Quality as good as all my previous tablets.”

You can shop the discounted Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet from Amazon here.


