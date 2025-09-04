Search icon

Tech

04th Sep 2025

Amazon launches ‘one-off’ sale dropping the price of Apple, Ninja and Nintendo

Stephen Hurrell

Amazon launches 'one-off' sale dropping the price of Apple, Ninja and Nintendo

It’s the ‘Second Chance Deal Days’ sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon has launched a first of its kind sale in the UK and shoppers only have a few days to get a bargain.

For the first time UK shoppers will be able to get thousands of items half price in the ‘Second Chance Deal Days’ sale and it includes Apple, Ninja and Nintendo products.

The sale is the first time Amazon has cut the price of resale and refurbished items and it gives shoppers the chance to get big name products with massive discounts.

The deals will only be around until September 9, according to the shopping giant.

Amazon says it has cut the price of Xbox Series X consoles by 30%, Apple Airpods 4 by 40% and 70% off Google Fitbits as part of the sale.

We have also spotted Ninja air fryers and slow cookers, official PS5 controllers, and cheaper items such as best-selling novels including Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club, which is now a hit Netflix series.

There are also discounts on high end coffee machines, hair straighteners and vacuum cleaners as part of the sale, which Amazon claims includes over 30 million items.

Amazon says: “Amazon has over 30 million second-hand products available in the UK, helping to keep items in use for longer and avoid waste. All returned products are rigorously inspected and if they meet high quality standards, they are tested, cleaned, repaired where necessary, and put back on sale at a discount.”

The Second Chance Deal Days sale is not the only Amazon sale of the year. You can get discounts on products during Amazon Prime Day in July, Black Friday in November and Prime Deal Days throughout the year.

The sale is the only major Amazon deal events that offers discounts on already reduced items in the resale section of the site. Amazon resells returns and refurbished items at discounts, which means doubles discounts during the next few days.

You can see all of the deals here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon,Apple,Ninja,Nintendo

RELATED ARTICLES

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

Affiliate

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

Affiliate

This ‘impressive’ £130 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

By Jonny Yates

JOE’s favourite earphones have price slashed by 50% in limited time deal

Affiliate

JOE’s favourite earphones have price slashed by 50% in limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

The Ninja device that’s actually better than an air fryer

Affiliate

The Ninja device that’s actually better than an air fryer

By Stephen Hurrell

Fans rave about XL Ninja air fryer dupe that’s almost half price in rare deal

Affiliate

Fans rave about XL Ninja air fryer dupe that’s almost half price in rare deal

By Stephen Hurrell

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

Addiction

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

By Dan Seddon

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

Apocalypse

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

By Dan Seddon

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

theft

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

By Ava Keady

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

By Charlie Herbert

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

employment

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

By Ava Keady

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

mi6

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

By Sammi Minion

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

sensitive

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

News

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

By Sammi Minion

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

By JOE

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

digital id

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

By Ava Keady

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

London

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

By Sammi Minion

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

all stars

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

By Ava Keady

The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories