Amazon launches ‘one-off’ sale dropping the price of Apple, Ninja and Nintendo

It’s the ‘Second Chance Deal Days’ sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon has launched a first of its kind sale in the UK and shoppers only have a few days to get a bargain.

For the first time UK shoppers will be able to get thousands of items half price in the ‘Second Chance Deal Days’ sale and it includes Apple, Ninja and Nintendo products.

The sale is the first time Amazon has cut the price of resale and refurbished items and it gives shoppers the chance to get big name products with massive discounts.

The deals will only be around until September 9, according to the shopping giant.

Amazon says it has cut the price of Xbox Series X consoles by 30%, Apple Airpods 4 by 40% and 70% off Google Fitbits as part of the sale.

We have also spotted Ninja air fryers and slow cookers, official PS5 controllers, and cheaper items such as best-selling novels including Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club, which is now a hit Netflix series.

There are also discounts on high end coffee machines, hair straighteners and vacuum cleaners as part of the sale, which Amazon claims includes over 30 million items.

Amazon says: “Amazon has over 30 million second-hand products available in the UK, helping to keep items in use for longer and avoid waste. All returned products are rigorously inspected and if they meet high quality standards, they are tested, cleaned, repaired where necessary, and put back on sale at a discount.”

The Second Chance Deal Days sale is not the only Amazon sale of the year. You can get discounts on products during Amazon Prime Day in July, Black Friday in November and Prime Deal Days throughout the year.

The sale is the only major Amazon deal events that offers discounts on already reduced items in the resale section of the site. Amazon resells returns and refurbished items at discounts, which means doubles discounts during the next few days.

You can see all of the deals here.