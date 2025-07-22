Amazon is selling ultra-cheap Kindles in time for your summer holiday

You don’t need Prime Day for these Kindle deals

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

You may have missed the Prime Day sale but there is a way to get a Kindle for a cheaper price than any discount offered earlier in July during the sales event.

Amazon is selling refurbished Kindle devices for just £85 and the premium Kindle Paperwhite for just £115, which is 20% cheaper than the usual price of over £140.

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers on the market with a 7-inch glare-free screen, battery life that can last weeks and no adverts. The device is ultra-thin to make it easier to pack into a suitcase and it is waterproof in case of summer showers at your holiday destination.

The deal is available on Amazon refurbished Kindles, which have been fully refurbished and tested by Amazon, according to the shopping giant.

It says: “Each pre-owned device goes through a full diagnostic test, thorough cleaning and inspection, secure data wipe, and replacement of any defective parts identified in testing (where applicable).”

The pre-owned devices are a better deal if you are looking for one of the higher end Kindle devices.

The discounts on the Paperwhite can save you over £30 on a new Kindle device, while the standard 16GB model at £85 is only £10 cheaper than the non-refurbished version. You can see all of the deals here.

Shoppers who buy a Kindle can also get unlimited free books for the summer with a 30-day free trial. The offer is available to anybody who has never used Kindle Unlimited before.

For those who want access to tens of thousands of books and audio books for a longer period of time, there is also an offer of £3.99 for two months’ access to Kindle Unlimited.

Usually Kindle Unlimited is priced at £9.99 a month and that means the two-month deal is a saving of over £16.

Alongside the free books you get access to if you subscribe to Kindle Unlimited there are also Amazon Daily Kindle Deals that cut the price of best-sellers each day.

You can check the daily Kindle deals here and choose your books to keep forever. Books in the Kindle sale start from just 99p.