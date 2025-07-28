Amazon has launched a cheaper Kindle and it comes with millions of free books already on it

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon has launched a new, lower price Kindle Colorsoft and it comes with thousands of free books.

The Colorsoft is Kindle’s more advanced device because it is capable of showing book covers, glossy magazines, and graphic novels in full colour.

The new Colorsoft is the cheapest ever at just £239.99 / €271 and comes with weeks of battery life, 16GB of storage and access to unlimited free books for three entire months.

Amazon says the new device is designed to be a more affordable option for those who want the full Kindle experience and is offering three months of Kindle Unlimited to anybody who buys one at launch.

Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service that gives access to millions of books, magazines and audio books through a Kindle device. The books include recent best-sellers, older series including the entire Harry Potter book range, and magazines covering everything from Good Food to Grazia.

Amazon says: “Readers can browse covers in colour in their Kindle Library, experience graphic novels coming to life in colour, see book photos and images in colour, or add highlights in yellow, orange, blue, and pink which can be filtered through later. Plus, for customers who prefer to read on pages with a dark background, the new Page Color feature will invert the black text and white backgrounds of the pages inside books.”

The Kindle is not the cheapest option on the market. The standard, entry-level Kindle is priced at £94, while the Kindle Paperwhite is £169.99.

The new Kindle is cheaper than the 32GB Kindle Colorsoft Signature edition, which costs £269.99. The new version undercuts that by £30 but halves the amount of storage space. It is on sale at Amazon now.

However, shoppers may want to wait until the next big Amazon sale. The Colorsoft Signature Edition dropped in price to just £189.99 during the recent Prime Day sale. The next major Amazon sale is set to take place in November during Black Friday but last year Amazon launched a second Prime Day event in October and the same could happen for 2025.