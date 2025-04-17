Search icon

17th Apr 2025

‘Phenomenal’ portable speaker perfect for summer on sale for nearly 35% off

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Available in a limited time deal, the speakers light up and are waterproof.

A brand of portable speaker described as “phenomenal” is on sale for 34% off via Amazon.

The DOSS SoundBox Pro+ wireless Bluetooth speakers are currently on offer for just £54.32 in a “limited time deal”.

The speakers are noteworthy for their built-in “beat-driven party lights”.

These mixed colour flashing lights sync to the beat, creating a “pulsing light show for any song” so that users can “turn up the party vibe”.

The product description on Amazon also notes that the SoundBox Pro+ speakers are IPX6 waterproof, meaning people can keep their party tracks belting on the outdoor patio, the poolside, or the beach – even in less-than-perfect weather.

“Portable and sturdy design, take your music to outdoor travel, camping, or anywhere really. But do not soak it in water directly,” the description adds.

It also says: “Brilliant Sound: Two full-range drivers and dual passive radiators produce 24W incredible sound with booming bass, tight mids, and crystal clear highs without distortion at any volume.

“Extended Playtime: Built with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, this portable speaker plays seamless music for up to 15 hours at 50% volume without light. (Battery life will vary with use, settings and environmental conditions).”

For more on the product’s specifications, visit its page on Amazon right here.

Several customers have taken to the retailer’s website to leave five-star reviews for the speakers.

One person wrote: “Best portable speaker I have found… These have great sound. Bass quality is phenomenal.

“I just got back from Hawaii and took them with me! They are truly waterproof.”

Another said on Amazon: “I totally love everything about this speaker. The sound quality is amazing. The speaker itself looks cool and elegant at the same time.

“It charges quickly and is easy to use. I totally love it!”

A third summed up: “I don’t like splashing cash. But I promise you it’s worth it. It’s a good speaker – it’s clear, it’s loud, it’s bassy. I was shocked tbh [at] how loud it goes.

“It glows up. It’s a nice speaker. Deffo.”

You can shop for the deal on the DOSS SoundBox Pro+ speakers via Amazon.

Affiliate,Amazon

