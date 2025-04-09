‘Difficult to beat’ earphones on offer for over 30% off in ‘limited time deal’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

‘I thought I had great earbuds. Then I got these.’

A pair of “difficult to beat” earphones are on offer for 32% off as part of a “limited time deal” on Amazon.

The Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC wireless earphones are currently on sale via the retailer for just £55.35.

According to the product description on Amazon, the earphones offer up to 98.5% noise reduction to customers’ ears, as well as long-lasting battery life.

“Liberty 4 NC noise cancelling earbuds have a high sensitivity in-ear sound sensor, an oversized driver, and an innovative noise isolation chamber that cancels up to 98.5% of noise for peaceful travel,” the product description reads.

“Adaptive ANC [Active Noise Cancellation] 2.0 makes real-time calculations and adjusts to your ear canals and external environment for maximum quiet amongst the hustle and bustle.

“In normal mode, enjoy 10 hours of playback on a single charge or up to 50 hours with the case. With ANC on, get eight hours between charges, extendable to 40 hours with the case.”

For more on the product’s specifications, visit its page on Amazon right here.

Several customers have taken to the retailer’s website to leave five-star reviews for the earphones.

One happy customer wrote: “I thought I had great earbuds. Then I got these… The colour of these caught my eye, the style was very similar to my existing pair, and the reviews were good, so I went for it.

“I’m an avid music lover with an active lifestyle, so sound, fit, comfort, charging/battery life, and connectivity are all important to me.

“TRUE NOISE CANCELLING: I popped these in to do the setup and was floored when I could suddenly no longer hear the TV. At. All. There are four sizes of ear tips included, and once you get the right ones, the rest of the world literally fades away.

“SERIOUS SOUND QUALITY: These blow the doors off my previous (slightly more expensive) buds. The bass thumps, [the] vocals are clear, and I can hear subtle nuances in my music that I never even noticed with my old ones.”

A second added: “At a low price point, these headphones are quite difficult to beat. Classic Anker quality, an almost ludicrously good battery life and a well-designed case and pair of buds.

“If you’re looking for some quality, convenient daily earphones that you wouldn’t feel dreadful about losing, I’d honestly say you probably don’t need to look much further.”

A third summed up: “Great sound, long battery life, awesome noise cancellation. What’s not to like!”

You can shop for the deal on the Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC earphones via Amazon.