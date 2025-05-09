Xabi Alonso set to leave Bayer Leverkusen with next move lined up

The Spanish manager is moving on.

Xabi Alonso is set to leave Bayer Leverkusen, with an official announcement to follow shortly.

Winning the Bundesliga at Leverkusen last season, the Spaniard masterminded an unbeaten season in which the club won the league by a remarkable 17 points.

This season, Bayern Munich have returned to the top of the table under the stewardship of new gaffer Vincent Kompany, with Bayer in second.

The search for Alonso’s successor is in ‘full swing’, as per Florian Plettenberg.

Cesc Fabregas is one of the club’s main options, with the likes of Erik ten Hag, Xavi and Álvaro Arbeloa also considered.

Alonso, on the other hand, is reportedly set to join Real Madrid.

This will only be announced following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, which is set to also be confirmed shortly.

The Bundesliga invincible will sign a contract at the Spanish giants until 2028, according to Marca.



