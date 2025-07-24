WWE pay tribute to Hulk Hogan who has died aged 71

The legendary wrestler passed away from a reported cardiac arrest

World-leading wrestling company WWE have paid a heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan after news emerged of his death earlier today.

Hogan — who was born Terry Bollea— gained worldwide recognition after signing with WWE (then WWF) in 1983 and is remembered as a key figure in helping the company achieve its status as the world’s foremost producer of ‘sports entertainment.’

WWE’s statement reads: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.

“One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

The eight-time Wrestlemania winner has appeared on and off with the WWE in the more than four decades since, with his last appearance taking place as recently as the 6th of January this year.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 before being removed in 2015 after a scandal emerged involving racist comments.

He was eventually inducted a second time in the WWE in 2020.

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.



One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.



WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

The 71-year-old was found dead in his home in Clearwater, Florida this morning.

TMZ reported that first responders were called to the home after receiving a call about a ‘cardiac arrest’.

Just weeks ago, Hogan’s wife denied rumours that he was in a coma, saying that he was ‘strong’ and recovered from surgeries.