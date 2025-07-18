World record holding athlete banned for doping 

She was 190 times over the limit

An athlete who broke a world record less than a year ago, has been provisionally suspended from competing for doping.

Kenyan marathon runner Ruth Chepngetich — who set the world record when she won the Chicago Marathon in October 2024 — has tested positive for the banned substance diuretic hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ).

The 30-year-old clocked a time of two hours, nine minutes and 56 seconds, breaking the record by more than two minutes.

HCTZ is strictly prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as it can be used as a masking agent for other banned substances.

It increases urine volume and can alter urine composition.

When tested in March this year, Chepngetich was 190 times above the banned level.

Despite the positive test result occurring four months ago, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) took until today to officially ban Chepngetich.

The news of her provisional ban was announced in a statement: “In the intervening months, the AIU continued its investigation and today issued a notice of charge and imposed its own provisional suspension.”

The full extent of her ban will be made clear after the AIU completes its investigation.