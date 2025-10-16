Wilfried Zaha hits back at ex-teammate Mateta in heated social media clip

The pair played together at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace legend Wilfried Zaha has launched into his ex-teammate Jean Philppe Mateta in a video that was posted to social media on Tuesday.

Zaha was responding to a claim made this week by Mateta to the French press, in which he suggested that while he and Zaha both played in the Premier League, the Ivory Coast winger had laughed off any chance of Mateta ever playing for the French national team.

28-year-old Mateta was called up to Didier Deschamps’ France team for the first time last week, before going on to score in only his second ever appearance for Les Blues.

What did Mateta say?

Speaking to French outlet L’Equipe, Mateta said: “At Crystal Palace, right at the start, when I wasn’t even playing, I spoke about the France team in the dressing room and I had team-mates like Wilfried Zaha who were laughing.

“They said that I was mad to think about the France team when I wasn’t even playing at Crystal Palace, but I responded saying that it was my objective and that I simply had to play to show what I could do.”

Zaha, who now plays his football in MLS with Charlotte, was evidently enraged by Mateta’s accusation and wasted to time in responding.

He took to social media to post a video in response, where he vehemently denied Mateta’s claim.

You can watch Zaha’s full response below

Video credit: https://x.com/jxj_cpfc

Mateta and Zaha played together for two and a half years at Selhurst Park, before Zaha departed for Turkish side Galatasaray in 2023.