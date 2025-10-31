Search icon

Sport

31st Oct 2025

Why is there only game on Boxing Day? Reason revealed as single match is officially televised 

Sammi Minion

The dates are in

The Premier League have revealed the dates and kick-off times for every fixture over the festive period.

It comes after news emerged that for the first time in more than 70 years, there will be just one Premier League game on Boxing Day.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

As confirmed by the Premier League, the sole Boxing Day game will be a clash between Man United and Newcastle.

Despite the change to the Boxing day tradition, there are still nine fixtures across Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 December.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 30: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after he scores his team’s third goal but it is later disallowed during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Newcastle United FC at Old Trafford on December 30, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

30 December sees six matches and there will be a further four on the 1st of January.

Why is there only game on Boxing Day?

The Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures are amongst the most anticipated of the entire season, as millions of viewers typically tune in to enjoy almost nine hours of uninterrupted football.

As has been the case since the conclusion of the Second World War, on the day after Christmas, almost all 20 of the Premier League (or 1st Division) sides currently in the competition, face off against each other.

This year is set to be very different however.

Because Boxing Day falls on a Friday this year it has created a logistical nightmare for Premier League chiefs.

Broadcast contracts between the league and the likes of Sky and TNT mean that the Premier League is obliged to play on 33 weekends during the season, with only five midweek rounds permitted.

The expansion of UEFA competitions like the Champions League and Europa League now mean that teams who make the final will play as many as 17 European games per season, while the FA Cup now takes place on more weekends than ever before.

This means that the Premier League needs to make use of the weekend after Christmas (27/28 December) to meet its contractural obligations.

As a result, the games that would usually be played on Boxing Day will be carried forward to the following Saturday and Sunday (27/28 December).

They can only fit in a game in the 8pm slot on the Friday night, which the full extent of Premier League football on Boxing Day 2025.

A statement from the Premier League summed up the reasons behind the change.

“The Premier League would like to acknowledge the circumstances that have led to a reduced number of matches on Boxing Day this season – impacting an important tradition in English football.

“There are now several challenges to Premier League fixture scheduling rooted in the expansion of European club competitions – which led to a revision of our domestic calendar ahead of last season, including changes to the FA Cup. This ultimately left the Premier League as a 33-weekend competition – fewer than previous seasons, despite being a 380-match competition since 1995.

“With fewer weekends to work with, the league is bound by how the calendar falls. The league can give an assurance that next season there will be more Premier League matches on Boxing Day – as the date falls on a Saturday.”

Every Premier League festive game

Friday 26 December

Manchester United v Newcastle United – 8pm

Saturday 27 December

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City – 12:30pm

Arsenal v Brighton – 3pm

Brentford v Bournemouth – 3pm

Burnley v Everton – 3pm

Liverpool v Wolves – 3pm

West Ham v Fulham – 3pm

Chelsea v Aston Villa – 5:30pm

Sunday 28 December

Sunderland v Leeds – 2pm

Crystal Palace v Tottenham – 4:30pm

Tuesday 30 December

Burnley v Newcastle United – 7:30pm

Chelsea v Bournemouth – 7:30pm

Nottingham Forest v Everton – 7:30pm

West Ham v Brighton – 7:30pm

Arsenal v Aston Villa – 8:15pm

Manchester United v Wolves – 8:15pm

Thursday 1 January

Crystal Palace v Fulham – 5:30pm

Liverpool v Leeds – 5:30pm

Brentford v Tottenham – 8pm

Sunderland v Man City – 8pm

Saturday 3 January

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest – 12:30pm

Brighton v Burnley – 3pm

Wolves v West Ham – 3pm

Bournemouth v Arsenal – 5:30pm

Sunday 4 January

Leeds v Manchester United – 12:30pm

Everton v Brentford – 3pm

Fulham v Liverpool – 3pm

Newcastle v Crystal Palace – 3pm

Topics:

Football,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Amazon to block ‘dodgy’ Fire TV Stick apps from today in new major global crackdown

amazon fire stick

Amazon to block ‘dodgy’ Fire TV Stick apps from today in new major global crackdown

By Harry Warner

QUIZ: Obscure Chelsea and Spurs players from the 2010s

Chelsea

QUIZ: Obscure Chelsea and Spurs players from the 2010s

By Sammi Minion

Premier League player quits at 26 in pursuit of new career

Football

Premier League player quits at 26 in pursuit of new career

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

Betting

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

By JOE

The Premier League GW 10: Follow all the action here

Football

The Premier League GW 10: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Steven Gerrard lands new role just weeks after turning down Rangers

Football

Steven Gerrard lands new role just weeks after turning down Rangers

By Sammi Minion

Real Madrid planning to sue UEFA for €4.5 billion

Football

Real Madrid planning to sue UEFA for €4.5 billion

By Sammi Minion

Fans believe Arne Slot sacking is ‘inevitable’ with three huge games on the horizon

Fans react

Fans believe Arne Slot sacking is ‘inevitable’ with three huge games on the horizon

By Sammi Minion

Arne Slot blames ‘squad depth’ for Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Football

Arne Slot blames ‘squad depth’ for Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace

By Sammi Minion

Former Prince Andrew is now officially a commoner

government

Former Prince Andrew is now officially a commoner

By Harry Warner

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

Betting

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

By JOE

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

government

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

By Harry Warner

Mum warns watching Hocus Pocus will ‘unleash Hell’ on your children

Entertainment

Mum warns watching Hocus Pocus will ‘unleash Hell’ on your children

By Charlie Herbert

Immigration not an important local issue for most people, poll finds

Headline

Immigration not an important local issue for most people, poll finds

By Charlie Herbert

Millions of Brits face travel chaos as Ryanair introduce major new rule

Aviation

Millions of Brits face travel chaos as Ryanair introduce major new rule

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Interpol and Bloc Party announce co-headline UK and European tour for 2026

bloc party

Interpol and Bloc Party announce co-headline UK and European tour for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Lily Allen ticket prices revealed for her 2026 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Lily Allen ticket prices revealed for her 2026 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

What the former Prince Andrew will now be known as after being stripped of all titles

Andrew Mountbatten

What the former Prince Andrew will now be known as after being stripped of all titles

By Harry Warner

Prince Andrew to lose ‘prince’ title and move out of Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew to lose ‘prince’ title and move out of Royal Lodge

By Harry Warner

Shoppers are only just realising what SPAR actually stands for

Food

Shoppers are only just realising what SPAR actually stands for

By Joseph Loftus

The Premier League GW 10: Follow all the action here

Football

The Premier League GW 10: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories