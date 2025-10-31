Why is there only game on Boxing Day? Reason revealed as single match is officially televised 

The Premier League have revealed the dates and kick-off times for every fixture over the festive period.

It comes after news emerged that for the first time in more than 70 years, there will be just one Premier League game on Boxing Day.

As confirmed by the Premier League, the sole Boxing Day game will be a clash between Man United and Newcastle.

Despite the change to the Boxing day tradition, there are still nine fixtures across Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 December.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 30: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates after he scores his team’s third goal but it is later disallowed during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Newcastle United FC at Old Trafford on December 30, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

30 December sees six matches and there will be a further four on the 1st of January.

Why is there only game on Boxing Day?

The Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures are amongst the most anticipated of the entire season, as millions of viewers typically tune in to enjoy almost nine hours of uninterrupted football.

As has been the case since the conclusion of the Second World War, on the day after Christmas, almost all 20 of the Premier League (or 1st Division) sides currently in the competition, face off against each other.

This year is set to be very different however.

Because Boxing Day falls on a Friday this year it has created a logistical nightmare for Premier League chiefs.

Broadcast contracts between the league and the likes of Sky and TNT mean that the Premier League is obliged to play on 33 weekends during the season, with only five midweek rounds permitted.

The expansion of UEFA competitions like the Champions League and Europa League now mean that teams who make the final will play as many as 17 European games per season, while the FA Cup now takes place on more weekends than ever before.

This means that the Premier League needs to make use of the weekend after Christmas (27/28 December) to meet its contractural obligations.

As a result, the games that would usually be played on Boxing Day will be carried forward to the following Saturday and Sunday (27/28 December).

They can only fit in a game in the 8pm slot on the Friday night, which the full extent of Premier League football on Boxing Day 2025.

A statement from the Premier League summed up the reasons behind the change.

“The Premier League would like to acknowledge the circumstances that have led to a reduced number of matches on Boxing Day this season – impacting an important tradition in English football.

“There are now several challenges to Premier League fixture scheduling rooted in the expansion of European club competitions – which led to a revision of our domestic calendar ahead of last season, including changes to the FA Cup. This ultimately left the Premier League as a 33-weekend competition – fewer than previous seasons, despite being a 380-match competition since 1995.

“With fewer weekends to work with, the league is bound by how the calendar falls. The league can give an assurance that next season there will be more Premier League matches on Boxing Day – as the date falls on a Saturday.”

Every Premier League festive game

Friday 26 December

Manchester United v Newcastle United – 8pm

Saturday 27 December

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City – 12:30pm

Arsenal v Brighton – 3pm

Brentford v Bournemouth – 3pm

Burnley v Everton – 3pm

Liverpool v Wolves – 3pm

West Ham v Fulham – 3pm

Chelsea v Aston Villa – 5:30pm

Sunday 28 December

Sunderland v Leeds – 2pm

Crystal Palace v Tottenham – 4:30pm

Tuesday 30 December

Burnley v Newcastle United – 7:30pm

Chelsea v Bournemouth – 7:30pm

Nottingham Forest v Everton – 7:30pm

West Ham v Brighton – 7:30pm

Arsenal v Aston Villa – 8:15pm

Manchester United v Wolves – 8:15pm

Thursday 1 January

Crystal Palace v Fulham – 5:30pm

Liverpool v Leeds – 5:30pm

Brentford v Tottenham – 8pm

Sunderland v Man City – 8pm

Saturday 3 January

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest – 12:30pm

Brighton v Burnley – 3pm

Wolves v West Ham – 3pm

Bournemouth v Arsenal – 5:30pm

Sunday 4 January

Leeds v Manchester United – 12:30pm

Everton v Brentford – 3pm

Fulham v Liverpool – 3pm

Newcastle v Crystal Palace – 3pm