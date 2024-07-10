Search icon

Football

10th Jul 2024

Why England wear the three lions on their shirts

Zoe Hodges

History lesson done for the day

Thanks to their lacklustre performances on the pitch, England’s Three Lions have been rebranded the Three Kittens by opposition fans and European press.

They sneaked past Serbia 1-0 in their opening group game before holding on for a draw against Denmark and Slovenia. They were minutes from elimination against Slovakia in their round-of-16 tie before Jude Bellingham forced extra-time and Harry Kane’s header sealed victory.

Against Switzerland, it took penalties to progress to the semis and England have looked jammy as opposed to threatening.

But where does their nickname come from and why do they wear the Three Lions on their shirts?

It is thought to date back to medieval battlefields and in fact has nothing to do with sport. As far back as the Bronze Age, militaries distinguished themselves with recognisable symbols and logos.

Roman legions used the lion as their symbol as did the Vikings. Count Geoffrey ‘Plantagenet’ of Anjou, a pure-blooded Frenchman and the husband of William the Conqueror’s granddaughter, died in 1151 and left tomb effigy depicting him holding a shield with six gold lions on a blue background.

When his son, King Henry II restored England’s fortunes after the civil war between his mother, the Empress Matilda and her cousin, King Stephen, he began using one or two Lions as his insignia.

His son and successor, Richard the Lionheart also used, what is thought to be two rampant lions standing on their hind legs fighting each other.

However, Richard began experimenting with his insignia and the earliest depiction of the three lions as we see them today came in 1198 when Richard was depicted galloping on horseback with his sword drawn, carrying a shield emblazoned with the prowling three lions.

When Richard’s brother, John Lackland assumed the throne, he dropped his two lions in favour of Richard’s insignia, all but confirming the emblem as the royal arms of England.

The three lions logo has been the emblem of the Football Association since the governing body began and was part of the strip since the first official international in 1872 when England played Scotland… that also underwhelmed as it finished 0-0.

Related links:

Topics:

England,euros 2024,History,three lions

RELATED ARTICLES

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

England

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

By Zoe Hodges

How to watch Netherlands vs England tonight: Channel, time and stream

England

How to watch Netherlands vs England tonight: Channel, time and stream

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

Premier League and La Liga clubs set to trigger Dani Olmo’s release clause 

Chelsea

Premier League and La Liga clubs set to trigger Dani Olmo’s release clause 

By Zoe Hodges

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

Football

Newcastle co-owners set to sell shares after just three years at St James’ Park

By Harry Warner

Gareth Southgate set to receive knighthood if England win Euro 2024

England

Gareth Southgate set to receive knighthood if England win Euro 2024

By Harry Warner

Ex-England star admits to sharing information as he warns Southgate ‘leaks’ are inevitable

England

Ex-England star admits to sharing information as he warns Southgate ‘leaks’ are inevitable

By Zoe Hodges

Thomas Müller to retire from international football

euro 2024

Thomas Müller to retire from international football

By Harry Warner

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Load more stories