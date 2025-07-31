Search icon

Sport

31st Jul 2025

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta cleared of all alleged betting breaches

Sammi Minion

The FA revealed their decision today.

West Ham United’s Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá has been cleared of all breaches of betting rules following an almost two-year long investigation. 

The 27-year-old was charged for allegedly getting booked deliberately as recently as May last year, while the FA’s more serious charges relate to four Premier League matches — between November 2022 and August 2023— where it was alleged that Paqueta had acted “for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market.”

None of those charges have been proven by the FA. 

Despite not finding Paqueta guilty of breaking betting rules, the FA have charged the midfielder — who always denied any wrongdoing — with failing to fully co-operate with the investigation. 

The body are yet to make a decision on what potential punishment Paqueta could face for that failure to comply.

The FA’s statement reads: “An independent Regulatory Commission has found the misconduct charges against West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta for alleged breaches of FA Rule E5 to be not proven.

“Lucas Paqueta was charged with four alleged breaches of FA Rule E5.1 in relation to his conduct during the club’s Premier League fixtures against Leicester City on 12 November 2022; Aston Villa on 12 March 2023; Leeds United on 21 May 2023; and AFC Bournemouth on 12 August 2023.

“It was alleged that Lucas Paqueta directly sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.

“Lucas Paqueta denied the charges against him, and the Regulatory Commission found them to be not proven following a hearing.

“The Regulatory Commission has found the misconduct charges against the player for alleged breaches of FA Rule F3 to be proven.

“Lucas Paqueta was charged with two breaches of FA Rule F3 in relation to alleged failures to comply with his obligations to answer questions and provide information to The FA’s investigation.

“Lucas Paqueta denied the charges against him, but the Regulatory Commission found them to be proven following the hearing. The Regulatory Commission will decide an appropriate sanction for these breaches at the earliest opportunity. 

“The FA awaits the Regulatory Commission’s written reasons in relation to its decisions on the charges, and will not be commenting further until that time.”

Lucas Paqueta has already responded to the FA’s decision.

The player said: “Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations. I can’t say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face.

“To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me – thank you for everything.”

Topics:

Football,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Tom Brady launches brutal attack on Wayne Rooney in unseen footage

Football

Tom Brady launches brutal attack on Wayne Rooney in unseen footage

By Sammi Minion

Former Barcelona player hospitalised after being bitten by dog in genital area

Barcelona

Former Barcelona player hospitalised after being bitten by dog in genital area

By JOE

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

Chloe Kelly

Spanish press slam Chloe Kelly for ‘cocky gesture’ after Euro 2025 win

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

Supercomputer predicts 2025-26 Premier League table with one major shock

By JOE

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

Alexander Isak reaches verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool

By Jacob Entwistle

Jill Scott Once Played in Front of 200 Fans – Now the Women’s Euros Has Sold 300,000 Tickets

Jill Scott Once Played in Front of 200 Fans – Now the Women’s Euros Has Sold 300,000 Tickets

By JOE

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

By Jacob Entwistle

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

English football club suspended with immediate effect as league makes decision

By Jacob Entwistle

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

EURO 2025

Date and location confirmed for Lionesses’ Euro 2025 trophy parade

By Sammi Minion

Muhammad is the top name for baby boys in England and Wales for a second year running

Baby Names

Muhammad is the top name for baby boys in England and Wales for a second year running

By Harry Warner

Women sleep better next to a dog than with a man, study claims

Pets

Women sleep better next to a dog than with a man, study claims

By Ava Keady

Three, O2, EE and Vodafone roaming charges in 2025: What you will pay and how to avoid hefty bill

Affiliate

Three, O2, EE and Vodafone roaming charges in 2025: What you will pay and how to avoid hefty bill

By JOE

Jeremy Corbyn finally reveals name idea for new party

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn finally reveals name idea for new party

By Bill Curtis

Most popular baby names of 2024 have been revealed

Baby Names

Most popular baby names of 2024 have been revealed

By Harry Warner

There’s a Gavin & Stacey reunion happening – and fans can get tickets

Affiliate

There’s a Gavin & Stacey reunion happening – and fans can get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Trump administration set to burn $10,000,000 worth of birth control instead of donating it

Contraception

Trump administration set to burn $10,000,000 worth of birth control instead of donating it

By Erin McLaughlin

‘Shining star’ actress killed in accident on way to show

Liverpool

‘Shining star’ actress killed in accident on way to show

By Sammi Minion

Popular adult content site reveals the impact Online Safety Act has had on number of visitors

adult content

Popular adult content site reveals the impact Online Safety Act has had on number of visitors

By Ava Keady

Last minute Creamfields tickets are available to buy for the 2025 edition

Affiliate

Last minute Creamfields tickets are available to buy for the 2025 edition

By Jonny Yates

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are reportedly dating

celebrity

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are reportedly dating

By Kat O'Connor

UK Church elects first female and openly gay Archbishop

Church

UK Church elects first female and openly gay Archbishop

By Harry Warner

Load more stories