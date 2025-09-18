West Ham plotting sensational return of former manager should Graham Potter be sacked

They’ve identified a potential replacement for Potter

West Ham United have had a tumultuous start to their 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Despite securing a vital 3-0 away victory over Nottingham Forest during gameweek two, the Hammers have struggled to perform consistently under current gaffer Graham Potter.

Aside from the Forest result, Potter’s Hammers have lost all of their other games so far this season and now sit 18th in the Premier League table.

Amongst the losses were a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of London rivals Chelsea, and a humiliating opening day 3-0 defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland.

As a result of the poor start, pressure is now mounting on Potter and serious questions are being asked about who may replace him in the dugout in the London Stadium should the club’s ownership pull the plug.

Even though Potter’s position is believed to be safe for at least the short term, reports have emerged today that the club are planning to hold discussions with potential candidates that could replace the Englishman.

According to TalkSport football correspondent Alex Crook, West Ham plan to discuss the role with Slaven Bilic.

Bilic led the Hammers for two years from 2015 to 2017 in what was one of the most successful periods in West Ham’s recent history.

Under the Croatian, West Ham beat Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool during Bilic’s first few weeks in charge.

His side ultimately rose to finish seventh in the league at the end of the 2015/16 season, the last campaign the club ever completed at their beloved Boleyn Ground.

This brought the Hammers qualification to the Europa League, where they were eliminated in the qualification round.

In the decade since managing West Ham, Bilic has had spells with Al-Ittihad, West Bromwich Albion, Beijing Guoan, Watford, and Al-Fateh but has been out of work since last August.

The Hammers take on Crystal Palace this weekend, where Graham Potter will hope his side can begin to turn things around with a victory.

