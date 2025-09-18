Search icon

Sport

18th Sep 2025

West Ham plotting sensational return of former manager should Graham Potter be sacked

Sammi Minion

They’ve identified a potential replacement for Potter

West Ham United have had a tumultuous start to their 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Despite securing a vital 3-0 away victory over Nottingham Forest during gameweek two, the Hammers have struggled to perform consistently under current gaffer Graham Potter.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

Aside from the Forest result, Potter’s Hammers have lost all of their other games so far this season and now sit 18th in the Premier League table.

Amongst the losses were a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of London rivals Chelsea, and a humiliating opening day 3-0 defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland.

As a result of the poor start, pressure is now mounting on Potter and serious questions are being asked about who may replace him in the dugout in the London Stadium should the club’s ownership pull the plug.

Even though Potter’s position is believed to be safe for at least the short term, reports have emerged today that the club are planning to hold discussions with potential candidates that could replace the Englishman.

According to TalkSport football correspondent Alex Crook, West Ham plan to discuss the role with Slaven Bilic.

Bilic led the Hammers for two years from 2015 to 2017 in what was one of the most successful periods in West Ham’s recent history.

Under the Croatian, West Ham beat Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool during Bilic’s first few weeks in charge.

His side ultimately rose to finish seventh in the league at the end of the 2015/16 season, the last campaign the club ever completed at their beloved Boleyn Ground.

This brought the Hammers qualification to the Europa League, where they were eliminated in the qualification round.

In the decade since managing West Ham, Bilic has had spells with Al-Ittihad, West Bromwich Albion, Beijing Guoan, Watford, and Al-Fateh but has been out of work since last August.

The Hammers take on Crystal Palace this weekend, where Graham Potter will hope his side can begin to turn things around with a victory.

18+ Be Gamble Aware

This ‘impressive’ smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £21

An impressive smart watch that’s been compared to Apple has been given a huge discount for a limited time.

The TRAUSI Smart Watch has been reduced by 82%, with its price dropping from £129.99 to just £20.99 on Amazon.

It features a range of functions, including Bluetooth calling, message notifications, heart rate/sleep monitoring, fitness tracking and timer capabilities, with 120 workout modes.

One review reads: “It looks just like an Apple Watch and works just like it. It can do all what an Apple Watch can do at a cheaper cost.”

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Topics:

Football,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

PFA intervene with Premier League club over ‘treatment’ of two first-team players

Football

PFA intervene with Premier League club over ‘treatment’ of two first-team players

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 469

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 469

By Charlie Herbert

One of the world’s largest illegal Premier League streaming sites has been shut down

Football

One of the world’s largest illegal Premier League streaming sites has been shut down

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Eric Cantona slams UEFA and FIFA over Israel stance in powerful speech

Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona slams UEFA and FIFA over Israel stance in powerful speech

By SportsJOE

Betfair Champions League Offer: Get enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Liverpool v Atletico Madrid 

Atletico Madrid

Betfair Champions League Offer: Get enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Liverpool v Atletico Madrid 

By JOE

Man United’s U21 side suffer shock loss to non-league Brackley Town

Football

Man United’s U21 side suffer shock loss to non-league Brackley Town

By Sammi Minion

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

Football

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

By Sammi Minion

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

By JOE

This surprising device that heats rooms ‘way cheaper than radiators’ gets 50% discount

Affiliate

This surprising device that heats rooms ‘way cheaper than radiators’ gets 50% discount

By Jonny Yates

Trump claims he ‘doesn’t know’ former US ambassador Peter Mandelson

Trump claims he ‘doesn’t know’ former US ambassador Peter Mandelson

By Ryan Jarrett

Alex Warren announces 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Alex Warren announces 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Camp Rock 3 has officially been given the go-ahead by Disney

Childhood

Camp Rock 3 has officially been given the go-ahead by Disney

By JOE

Zarah Sultana says she has been subjected to a ‘sexist boys’ club’ after Your Party membership debacle

News

Zarah Sultana says she has been subjected to a ‘sexist boys’ club’ after Your Party membership debacle

By Harry Warner

MGK announces 2026 UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

MGK announces 2026 UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Jeremy Kyle is considering running to become a Reform MP

News

Jeremy Kyle is considering running to become a Reform MP

By Sammi Minion

First migrant deported under ‘one in one out’ deal with France

First migrant deported under ‘one in one out’ deal with France

By Harry Warner

Decomposed body found in D4vd’s abandoned car identified as missing teenage girl

Decomposed body found in D4vd’s abandoned car identified as missing teenage girl

By JOE

Iron Maiden announce 2026 European tour dates and tease huge UK show

Affiliate

Iron Maiden announce 2026 European tour dates and tease huge UK show

By Jonny Yates

Keir Starmer to address the nation at 2.30pm

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer to address the nation at 2.30pm

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 64

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 64

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories