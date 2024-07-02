Search icon

Football

02nd Jul 2024

Wes Brown says Jude Bellingham is the Ronaldo of the England squad

Zoe Hodges

‘I don’t think it is arrogance, I just think it is confidence’

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has claimed that England’s Jude Bellingham is the Cristiano Ronaldo of the England squad.

Brown, who played with Ronaldo at Old Trafford for six years, was defending the 21-year-old after he was accused of being arrogant by German pundit Christoph Kramer.

England qualified for the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 thanks to an acrobatic 95th minute equaliser from Bellingham followed by an extra-time winner from Harry Kane, but Kramer said of the Real Madrid star: “He has to be careful overall that he doesn’t start getting too cocky at such a young age.”

After scoring against Slovakia, Bellingham appeared to shout “Who else?” as he stretched his arms out in front of the fans and although Brown admits that his attitude could be confused with arrogance, he believes that just like Ronaldo, it is passion.

Speaking on Reach’s brand-new Euro Thrash podcast – which is available to stream on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music, Brown said: “I don’t think it is arrogance, I just think it is confidence. Cristiano Ronaldo had the same thing. He would get a lot of stick early on and he would come in the next day and be like ‘ok, I will prove them wrong’.

“He knew he was going to make mistakes but ultimately would focus on what he’s doing regardless of a missed chance, missed tackle. He would say, ‘This is football and I am just going to get better and better’. Jude shows that.”

Brown also thinks that Bellingham has every right to be confident after that goal as without it England would be out.

“He also shows his frustration at times because he knows he is capable of doing something like that. He’s not been in every game, he’s not been in every moment, but without Jude’s goal, we’re out.”

Despite the dramatic England victory, and the praise he heaped on Bellingham, Brown was critical of the squad as a whole and hopes they “get a rollicking” from Gareth Southgate.

He concluded: “Sometimes it is not your day. I don’t think that was the case for any individuals, it wasn’t any calamities or big, big errors – although there nearly were – but ultimately everyone played the game safe-ish.”

Related links:

Topics:

Cristiano Ronaldo,euros 2024,Jude Bellingham,Wes Brown

RELATED ARTICLES

Clive Tyldesley reveals details of his new job after ITV axe him

Clive Tyldesley

Clive Tyldesley reveals details of his new job after ITV axe him

By Zoe Hodges

John Terry slams the BBC for ‘disgraceful’ Ronaldo Caption after missed penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo

John Terry slams the BBC for ‘disgraceful’ Ronaldo Caption after missed penalty

By Harry Warner

Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartbreaking confession after Portugal win on penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartbreaking confession after Portugal win on penalties

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Matthijs de Ligt gives green light for Man Utd move

Matthijs de Ligt gives green light for Man Utd move

By Jacob Entwistle

Blackburn Rovers set to pay their women’s players minimum wage

Blackburn Rovers set to pay their women’s players minimum wage

By Jacob Entwistle

Why do the Netherlands play in orange despite the colour not featuring on their flag?

Football

Why do the Netherlands play in orange despite the colour not featuring on their flag?

By Harry Warner

Euro 2024 Day 19: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day 19: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

How to watch Romania vs Netherlands tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Austria

How to watch Romania vs Netherlands tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

Kevin De Bruyne goes off on reporter who told him Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ is the only one to never reach a final

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne goes off on reporter who told him Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ is the only one to never reach a final

By Harry Warner

Kerrang’s final run of songs before going off air has viewers in tears

Entertainment

Kerrang’s final run of songs before going off air has viewers in tears

By Harry Warner

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

Netflix

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

By Charlie Herbert

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By Ryan Price

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

By Nina McLaughlin

Matthijs de Ligt gives green light for Man Utd move

Matthijs de Ligt gives green light for Man Utd move

By Jacob Entwistle

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

Netflix

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

House of the Dragon viewers left horrified by extremely X-rated scene

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon viewers left horrified by extremely X-rated scene

By Zoe Hodges

Blackburn Rovers set to pay their women’s players minimum wage

Blackburn Rovers set to pay their women’s players minimum wage

By Jacob Entwistle

Why do the Netherlands play in orange despite the colour not featuring on their flag?

Football

Why do the Netherlands play in orange despite the colour not featuring on their flag?

By Harry Warner

Reform candidate defects to Tories because of ‘racist and bigoted’ candidates

Conservative Party

Reform candidate defects to Tories because of ‘racist and bigoted’ candidates

By Charlie Herbert

Little-known destination called the ‘Maldives of Europe’ is cheap and just three hours away from UK

Albania

Little-known destination called the ‘Maldives of Europe’ is cheap and just three hours away from UK

By Jack Peat

Euro 2024 Day 19: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day 19: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories