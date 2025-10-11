Search icon

Sport

11th Oct 2025

Wayne Rooney responds to Steven Gerrard’s comments that former England side were ‘egotistical losers’

Jacob Entwistle

The Liverpool legend made the claims on Rio Ferdinand Presents and United hero Rooney thinks differently.

Wayne Rooney has responded to Steven Gerrard’s claim that the England Golden Generation were ‘egotistical losers’, who blamed a lack of team togetherness as the reason the Three Lions didn’t win anything.

In the period between the early Noughties and the early 2010s, The Three Lions had a sensational squad on paper, however never competed for the major trophies like anticipated.

Rooney has since rushed to the defence of the team on the Wayne Rooney Show, stating that they did deserve credit for working hard and brandishing the comments as ‘disrespectful’:

18+ Be Gamble Aware

“Obviously we didn’t win anything”, said Rooney, “I wouldn’t quite put it that (Gerrard’s) way, but I know what he’s saying. There was a lot of big characters in the dressing room. I wouldn’t say (England squads now have) a better attitude. That’s disrespectful to us as players, because we worked hard.”

“Even when you look back with the players we had could we have done better? We could have but it wasn’t to be.”

The United and England icon then went on to say it was difficult to form productive relationships between the players of the Red Devils and Liverpool at the time, in a period where the rivalry was especially bitter.

Rooney also agreed with Gerrard’s point that it’s easier to have positive relationships off the pitch following retirement:

“I speak to Steven all the time,” Rooney said. “You can have better relationships now because you can have a beer together and relax more.

“I was fine with everyone, I got on with everyone. I was aware Becks [David Beckham] and Gary Neville and Scholesy [Paul Scholes], you could see they weren’t going to be close to the Liverpool players.

“But one thing for sure is everyone worked hard for each other. I don’t think that was an issue. We just didn’t manage to get over the line. I didn’t see that at all.”


Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Tony Blair met with Jeffrey Epstein at Downing Street during his time as prime minister

Downing Street

Tony Blair met with Jeffrey Epstein at Downing Street during his time as prime minister

By JOE

Researcher uncovers hidden clues in the Bible to determine ‘exact time’ Jesus died on the cross

jesus

Researcher uncovers hidden clues in the Bible to determine ‘exact time’ Jesus died on the cross

By JOE

Jude Bellingham opens up on ‘showing vulnerability’ on World Mental Health Day

Jude Bellingham opens up on ‘showing vulnerability’ on World Mental Health Day

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Rangers closing in on agreement with new manager

Amazon

Rangers closing in on agreement with new manager

By Sammi Minion

Man United player reveals Jose Mourinho ‘begged him to leave’ when he was manager at the club

Football

Man United player reveals Jose Mourinho ‘begged him to leave’ when he was manager at the club

By Sammi Minion

Paul Scholes has named the manager he’d like to see replace Ruben Amorim at Man United

Football

Paul Scholes has named the manager he’d like to see replace Ruben Amorim at Man United

By Sammi Minion

Manchester United’s plan to sell seat licences moves a step closer

Football

Manchester United’s plan to sell seat licences moves a step closer

By Sammi Minion

Manchester United’s plan to sell seat licences moves a step closer

Football

Manchester United’s plan to sell seat licences moves a step closer

By Sammi Minion

Best betting offers today – all in one place

Betting

Best betting offers today – all in one place

By JOE

Donald Trump says Hamas is gathering Israeli hostages ‘now’

Gaza

Donald Trump says Hamas is gathering Israeli hostages ‘now’

By JOE

Macron reappoints Lecornu as French PM, four days after he quit

Macron

Macron reappoints Lecornu as French PM, four days after he quit

By JOE

Woman hands herself into police after cutting down ribbons for Israeli hostages

hostages

Woman hands herself into police after cutting down ribbons for Israeli hostages

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump only wanted to win the Nobel Peace Prize for one reason

Donald Trump

Donald Trump only wanted to win the Nobel Peace Prize for one reason

By Harry Warner

Headphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 90%’ get price slashed in half

Affiliate

Headphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 90%’ get price slashed in half

By Stephen Porzio

Donald Trump responds to losing out on Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump

Donald Trump responds to losing out on Nobel Peace Prize

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Shoppers praise teeth whitening kit that ‘shows results within days’ – and it’s 50% off

Affiliate

Shoppers praise teeth whitening kit that ‘shows results within days’ – and it’s 50% off

By JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #47: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #47: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Major UK chain to close 88 shops in huge blow to high street

Business

Major UK chain to close 88 shops in huge blow to high street

By Harry Warner

Rangers closing in on agreement with new manager

Amazon

Rangers closing in on agreement with new manager

By Sammi Minion

Man United player reveals Jose Mourinho ‘begged him to leave’ when he was manager at the club

Football

Man United player reveals Jose Mourinho ‘begged him to leave’ when he was manager at the club

By Sammi Minion

Mathematician reveals the formula for success in long-distance relationships

Love

Mathematician reveals the formula for success in long-distance relationships

By JOE

Load more stories