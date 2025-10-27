Search icon

27th Oct 2025

WATCH: Wolves star in heated exchange with supporters after Burnley loss

Sammi Minion

They lost 3-2 to the Clarets on Sunday

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has been recorded responding to fans after his side’s loss to Burnley.

Despite Wolves showing great spirit to pull back from 2-0 down to the Clarets, thanks to goals from Jørgen Strand Larsen and Marshall Munetsi, Burnley eventually secured all three points in added time through Lyle Foster.

Viewed pre-match as a must-win fixture, the loss may have damning implications for Wolves’ season.

After just nine games, the Midlands club remain in 20th place in the Premier League table, six points from safety after just nine games.

Wolves are yet to win a league game this season, leading a number of fans to begin to lose patience with both manager Vitor Pereira and some of the underfiring first team squad.

This frustration boiled to the surface after full-time and saw the team’s goalkeeper Jose Sa met by the voices of a number of passionate Wolves fans.

His response was recorded by Wolves fan page 𝗔𝗟𝗪𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝗪𝗢𝗟𝗩𝗘𝗦 𝗙𝗔𝗡 𝗧𝗩 and has since been viewed thousands of times.

You can watch Sa’s full response below.

Watch the clip below:

Jose Sa has played for Wolves since 2021.

A month after first joining the Midlands-based outfit, Sa made history as he became the first goalkeeper in the club’s history to register an assist.

He has since gone on to make more than 100 appearances for Wolves and was voted the fans’ player of the season at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Topics:

Jose Sa,Premier League,Wolves

